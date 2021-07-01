SIX Trading Key Figures: June 2021

In June 2021 trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange reached CHF 113.7 billion, 21.1% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 5.1% to a total of 4,786,124. Since the beginning of 2021, trading turnover reached CHF 694.5 billion with a total of 33,654,356 transactions. The SMI® rose by 5.1% and reached 11,942.7 points at the end of the month, registering a new all-time high with 12,072.1 points on 18 June 2021 (closing price).
- Trading turnover of CHF 113.7 billion (+21.1% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 4,786,124 (+5.1% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 11,942.7 points at the end of June (+5.1% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 18 June, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 12.2 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 18 June, with 311,612. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 11.4 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 325,876 transactions.
In June, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 377.3 million with 20,602 trades. In the first half of the year, trading turnover in crypto products amounts to around CHF 5.0 billion with 173,638 trades. This means that the first half of the year exceeds the trading turnover of the entire previous year by 216%. A total of 129 products on cryptocurrencies recorded trading turnover in the first half of the year. The most traded product is ZXBTAV, a structured product on Bitcoin with CHF 575 million. An ETP generated the most trades: AETH with 17,374.
Since the beginning of the year, issuers launched 62 crypto products on the Swiss stock exchange. These include premieres such as the world's first ETPs on Cardano, Stellar, Polkadot and Solana. In total, it is possible to invest in 11 different crypto currencies via structured products and ETPs on the Swiss stock exchange, a unique selection on regulated exchanges.
The Hallmarks of a Great Exchange
Following a challenging year marked by growth and records, the Swiss stock exchange is proud to have been named Exchange Group of the Year at the Financial News Trading & Tech awards 2021. In the first half of 2021, the Swiss stock exchange successfully managed the return of competition in Swiss equity trading, celebrated the two IPO's of PolyPeptide Group and Montana Aerospace and welcomed a total of eight new product issuers (ETFs, ETPs and Structured Products) with Ridgex Investments as the latest new joiner.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|Since beginning of 2021
|
Trading days since beginning of 2021: 124
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 123
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|570,182
|-33.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|61,122
|-19.3%
|
ETFs
|42,611
|-36.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|9,695
|-16.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|10,932
|-14.9%
|
TOTAL
|694,542
|-32.0%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|32,130,318
|-41.4%
|
Bonds CHF
|126,957
|-25.2%
|
ETFs
|941,432
|3.6%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|8,364
|-8.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|447,285
|-11.5%
|
TOTAL
|33,654,356
|-40.3%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|171
|-1.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|27,979
|-20.5%
|
June 2021
|
Trading days June 2021: 22
|
Trading days in previous month: 19
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|93,759
|24.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|11,045
|19.8%
|
ETFs
|6,099
|-8.9%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,461
|46.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,400
|-12.9%
|
TOTAL
|113,764
|21.1%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|4,559,513
|5.0%
|
Bonds CHF
|21,174
|22.2%
|
ETFs
|146,046
|13.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,291
|26.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|58,100
|-8.1%
|
TOTAL
|4,786,124
|5.1%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|33
|-21.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4,982
|46.1%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|11,942.7
|5.1%
|11.6%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,933.0
|4.0%
|14.9%
|
SMIM® PR
|3,363.7
|3.3%
|17.6%
|
SPI® TR
|15,347.1
|4.6%
|15.1%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,917.5
|2.9%
|18.0%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|7,520.0
|5.5%
|17.8%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|6,744.5
|3.4%
|19.5%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|140.2
|0.4%
|-1.2%