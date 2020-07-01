SIX Trading Key Figures: June 2020

In June 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 17.3% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 153.0 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 10.4% to a total of 8,611,342. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 47.3% to reach CHF 1,020.8 billion, while the number of trades rose by 112.1% to a total of 56,418,744. The SMI® rose by 2.2% and reached 10,045.3 points at the end of June.
- Trading turnover of CHF 153.0 billion (+17.3% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 8,611,342 (+10.4% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 10,045.3 points at the end of June (+2.2% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 19 June, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 13.3 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 2 June, with 546,389 transactions The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 14.3 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 485,244 transactions.
In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in June 2020 dropped by 54.7% to reach CHF 36.3 million. The number of trades fell by 47.6% over the previous month to 1,712. In total, 85 crypto products were traded in June. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 20.8 million; it was also the most traded product with 454 transactions.
|Since beginning of 2020
|
Trading days since beginning of 2020: 123
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 122
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|853'988
|55.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|75'766
|21.0%
|
ETFs
|66'646
|25.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|11'577
|-42.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|12'839
|54.1%
|
TOTAL
|1'020'816
|47.3%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|54'825'926
|113.7%
|
Bonds CHF
|169'618
|-0.1%
|
ETFs
|908'414
|75.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|9'179
|-21.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|505'607
|98.7%
|
TOTAL
|56'418'744
|112.1%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|174
|-5.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|35'174
|69.6%
|
June 2020
|
Trading days June 2020: 21
|
Trading days in previous month: 19
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|128'080
|15.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|14'901
|54.7%
|
ETFs
|7'186
|12.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'232
|-28.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'551
|15.9%
|
TOTAL
|152'950
|17.3%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|8'369'813
|10.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|29'099
|26.0%
|
ETFs
|129'505
|12.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'242
|27.6%
|
Structured products and warrants
|81'683
|19.3%
|
TOTAL
|8'611'342
|10.4%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|29
|20.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|5'610
|19.5%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2019
|
SMI® PR
|10'045.3
|2.2%
|-5.4%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'506.6
|3.1%
|-7.8%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'473.7
|1.0%
|-10.1%
|
SPI® TR
|12'436.0
|1.6%
|-3.1%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'330.2
|1.3%
|-6.7%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'706.6
|-1.1%
|2.4%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5'000.4
|-0.6%
|4.8%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|140.0
|0.2%
|-0.5%
