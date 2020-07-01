 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

SIX Trading Key Figures: June 2020

Date 01/07/2020

In June 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 17.3% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 153.0 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 10.4% to a total of 8,611,342. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 47.3% to reach CHF 1,020.8 billion, while the number of trades rose by 112.1% to a total of 56,418,744. The SMI® rose by 2.2% and reached 10,045.3 points at the end of June.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 153.0 billion (+17.3% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 8,611,342 (+10.4% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 10,045.3 points at the end of June (+2.2% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 19 June, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 13.3 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 2 June, with 546,389 transactions The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 14.3 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 485,244 transactions.

In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in June 2020 dropped by 54.7% to reach CHF 36.3 million. The number of trades fell by 47.6% over the previous month to 1,712. In total, 85 crypto products were traded in June. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 20.8 million; it was also the most traded product with 454 transactions.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on our website.
Since beginning of 2020

Trading days since beginning of 2020: 123

Trading days in same prior-year period: 122

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 853'988 55.6%

Bonds CHF

 75'766 21.0%

ETFs

 66'646 25.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 11'577 -42.5%

Structured products and warrants

 12'839 54.1%

TOTAL

 1'020'816 47.3%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 54'825'926 113.7%

Bonds CHF

 169'618 -0.1%

ETFs

 908'414 75.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 9'179 -21.3%

Structured products and warrants

 505'607 98.7%

TOTAL

 56'418'744 112.1%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 174 -5.4%

Structured products and warrants

 35'174 69.6%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

June 2020

Trading days June 2020: 21

Trading days in previous month: 19

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 128'080 15.1%

Bonds CHF

 14'901 54.7%

ETFs

 7'186 12.2%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'232 -28.4%

Structured products and warrants

 1'551 15.9%

TOTAL

 152'950 17.3%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 8'369'813 10.2%

Bonds CHF

 29'099 26.0%

ETFs

 129'505 12.2%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'242 27.6%

Structured products and warrants

 81'683 19.3%

TOTAL

 8'611'342 10.4%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 29 20.8%

Structured products and warrants

 5'610 19.5%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2019

SMI® PR

 10'045.3 2.2% -5.4%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'506.6 3.1% -7.8%

SMIM® PR

 2'473.7 1.0% -10.1%

SPI® TR

 12'436.0 1.6% -3.1%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'330.2 1.3% -6.7%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5'706.6 -1.1% 2.4%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5'000.4 -0.6% 4.8%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 140.0 0.2% -0.5%
 

More detailed information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity

 