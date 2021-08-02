SIX Trading Key Figures: July 2021

In July 2021 trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange reached CHF 88.3 billion, 22.6% less than in the previous month, while the number of transactions decreased by 4.4% to a total of 4,574,578. Since the beginning of 2021, trading turnover reached CHF 783.1 billion with a total of 38,228,952 transactions. The SMI® rose by 1.5% and reached 12,116.8 points at the end of the month, registering a new all-time high (closing price on 30.7.2021).
- Trading turnover of CHF 88.3 billion (-22.6% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 4,574,578 (-4.4% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 12,116.8 points at the end of July (+1.5% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 19 July, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 5.0 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 8 July, with 270,404. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 7.7 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 260,825 transactions.
In July, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 228 million on the Swiss stock exchange. In total, 97 products were traded and a total of 12,247 transactions concluded. The most traded product was AETH, an ETP on Ether, with CHF 30.7 million and 1,747 transactions.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|Since beginning of 2021
|
Trading days since beginning of 2021: 146
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 146
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|641,449
|-32.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|68,851
|-19.6%
|
ETFs
|48,803
|-34.9%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|11,570
|-6.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|12,424
|-18.2%
|
TOTAL
|783,097
|-31.3%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|36,499,208
|-41.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|145,379
|-24.0%
|
ETFs
|1,071,851
|3.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|9,351
|-7.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|503,163
|-11.9%
|
TOTAL
|38,228,952
|-40.1%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|196
|-4.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|32,270
|-19.5%
|
July 2021
|
Trading days July 2021: 22
|
Trading days in previous month: 22
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|71,266
|-24.0%
|
Bonds CHF
|7,725
|-30.1%
|
ETFs
|5,897
|-7.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,875
|28.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,488
|6.0%
|
TOTAL
|88,251
|-22.6%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|4,368,890
|-4.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|18,421
|-13.0%
|
ETFs
|130,402
|-10.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|987
|-23.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|55,878
|-3.8%
|
TOTAL
|4,574,578
|-4.4%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|25
|-24.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4,291
|-13.9%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|12,116.8
|1.5%
|13.2%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,962.4
|1.5%
|16.7%
|
SMIM® PR
|3,427.8
|1.9%
|19.9%
|
SPI® TR
|15,578.3
|1.5%
|16.9%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|6,053.8
|2.3%
|20.7%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|7,839.6
|4.2%
|22.8%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|6,948.6
|3.0%
|23.1%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|141.7
|1.1%
|-0.2%
