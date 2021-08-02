 Skip to main Content
SIX Trading Key Figures: July 2021

Date 02/08/2021

In July 2021 trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange reached CHF 88.3 billion, 22.6% less than in the previous month, while the number of transactions decreased by 4.4% to a total of 4,574,578. Since the beginning of 2021, trading turnover reached CHF 783.1 billion with a total of 38,228,952 transactions. The SMI® rose by 1.5% and reached 12,116.8 points at the end of the month, registering a new all-time high (closing price on 30.7.2021).

  • Trading turnover of CHF 88.3 billion (-22.6% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 4,574,578 (-4.4% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 12,116.8 points at the end of July (+1.5% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 19 July, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 5.0 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 8 July, with 270,404. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 7.7 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 260,825 transactions.

In July, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 228 million on the Swiss stock exchange. In total, 97 products were traded and a total of 12,247 transactions concluded. The most traded product was AETH, an ETP on Ether, with CHF 30.7 million and 1,747 transactions.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

Since beginning of 2021

Trading days since beginning of 2021: 146

Trading days in same prior-year period: 146

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 641,449 -32.6%

Bonds CHF

 68,851 -19.6%

ETFs

 48,803 -34.9%

Bonds non-CHF

 11,570 -6.5%

Structured products and warrants

 12,424 -18.2%

TOTAL

 783,097 -31.3%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 36,499,208 -41.1%

Bonds CHF

 145,379 -24.0%

ETFs

 1,071,851 3.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 9,351 -7.5%

Structured products and warrants

 503,163 -11.9%

TOTAL

 38,228,952 -40.1%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 196 -4.4%

Structured products and warrants

 32,270 -19.5%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

July 2021

Trading days July 2021: 22

Trading days in previous month: 22

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 71,266 -24.0%

Bonds CHF

 7,725 -30.1%

ETFs

 5,897 -7.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,875 28.3%

Structured products and warrants

 1,488 6.0%

TOTAL

 88,251 -22.6%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 4,368,890 -4.2%

Bonds CHF

 18,421 -13.0%

ETFs

 130,402 -10.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 987 -23.5%

Structured products and warrants

 55,878 -3.8%

TOTAL

 4,574,578 -4.4%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 25 -24.2%

Structured products and warrants

 4,291 -13.9%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of last year

SMI® PR

 12,116.8 1.5% 13.2%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,962.4 1.5% 16.7%

SMIM® PR

 3,427.8 1.9% 19.9%

SPI® TR

 15,578.3 1.5% 16.9%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 6,053.8 2.3% 20.7%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 7,839.6 4.2% 22.8%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 6,948.6 3.0% 23.1%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 141.7 1.1% -0.2%
 

