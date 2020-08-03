SIX Trading Key Figures: July 2020

In July 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was down 22.1% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 119.3 billion, while the number of transactions decreased by 14.5% to a total of 7,364,635. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 37.1% to reach CHF 1,140.1 billion, while the number of trades rose by 90.6% to a total of 63,783,393. The SMI® fell by 0.4% and reached 10,005.9 points at the end of July.
- Trading turnover of CHF 119.3 billion (-22.1% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 7,364,635 (-14.5% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 10,005.9 points at the end of July (-0.4% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 14 July, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 8.3 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 15 July, with 374,414 transactions The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 11.1 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 438,558 transactions.
In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in July 2020 increased by 38.0% to reach CHF 50.0 million. The number of trades increased even by 43.8% over the previous month to 2,563. In total, 154 products on crypto currencies are available on the Swiss Stock Exchange. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 19.5 million; it was also the most traded product with 608 transactions.
|Since beginning of 2020
|
Trading days since beginning of 2020: 146
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 145
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|952'057
|43.8%
|
Bonds CHF
|85'610
|17.2%
|
ETFs
|74'877
|17.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|12'376
|-46.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|15'187
|60.5%
|
TOTAL
|1'020'816
|37.1%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|61'974'860
|91.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|191'241
|-4.3%
|
ETFs
|1'035'951
|69.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|10'105
|-24.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|571'236
|89.2%
|
TOTAL
|63'783'393
|90.6%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|205
|-2.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|40'074
|63.8%
|
July 2020
|
Trading days July 2020: 23
|
Trading days in previous month: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|98'068
|-23.4%
|
Bonds CHF
|9'833
|-34.1%
|
ETFs
|8'205
|13.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|799
|-35.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|2'345
|50.9%
|
TOTAL
|119'250
|-22.1%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|7'148'934
|-14.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|21'617
|-25.7%
|
ETFs
|127'532
|-1.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|926
|-25.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|65'626
|-19.7%
|
TOTAL
|7'364'635
|-14.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|31
|6.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4'900
|-12.7%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2019
|
SMI® PR
|10'005.9
|-0.4%
|-5.8%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'521.0
|1.0%
|-6.9%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'488.9
|0.6%
|-10.1%
|
SPI® TR
|12'407.4
|-0.2%
|-3.4%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'355.7
|0.6%
|-6.2%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'816.6
|1.9%
|4.3%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5'139.0
|2.8%
|7.7%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|141.2
|0.9%
|0.4%
