SIX Trading Key Figures: July 2020

Date 03/08/2020

In July 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was down 22.1% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 119.3 billion, while the number of transactions decreased by 14.5% to a total of 7,364,635. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 37.1% to reach CHF 1,140.1 billion, while the number of trades rose by 90.6% to a total of 63,783,393. The SMI® fell by 0.4% and reached 10,005.9 points at the end of July.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 119.3 billion (-22.1% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 7,364,635 (-14.5% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 10,005.9 points at the end of July (-0.4% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 14 July, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 8.3 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 15 July, with 374,414 transactions The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 11.1 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 438,558 transactions.

In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in July 2020 increased by 38.0% to reach CHF 50.0 million. The number of trades increased even by 43.8% over the previous month to 2,563. In total, 154 products on crypto currencies are available on the Swiss Stock Exchange. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 19.5 million; it was also the most traded product with 608 transactions.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on our website.
Since beginning of 2020

Trading days since beginning of 2020: 146

Trading days in same prior-year period: 145

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 952'057 43.8%

Bonds CHF

 85'610 17.2%

ETFs

 74'877 17.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 12'376 -46.1%

Structured products and warrants

 15'187 60.5%

TOTAL

 1'020'816 37.1%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 61'974'860 91.6%

Bonds CHF

 191'241 -4.3%

ETFs

 1'035'951 69.4%

Bonds non-CHF

 10'105 -24.8%

Structured products and warrants

 571'236 89.2%

TOTAL

 63'783'393 90.6%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 205 -2.8%

Structured products and warrants

 40'074 63.8%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

July 2020

Trading days July 2020: 23

Trading days in previous month: 21

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 98'068 -23.4%

Bonds CHF

 9'833 -34.1%

ETFs

 8'205 13.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 799 -35.1%

Structured products and warrants

 2'345 50.9%

TOTAL

 119'250 -22.1%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 7'148'934 -14.6%

Bonds CHF

 21'617 -25.7%

ETFs

 127'532 -1.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 926 -25.4%

Structured products and warrants

 65'626 -19.7%

TOTAL

 7'364'635 -14.5%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 31 6.9%

Structured products and warrants

 4'900 -12.7%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2019

SMI® PR

 10'005.9 -0.4% -5.8%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'521.0 1.0% -6.9%

SMIM® PR

 2'488.9 0.6% -10.1%

SPI® TR

 12'407.4 -0.2% -3.4%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'355.7 0.6% -6.2%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5'816.6 1.9% 4.3%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5'139.0 2.8% 7.7%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 141.2 0.9% 0.4%
 

