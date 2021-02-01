 Skip to main Content
SIX Trading Key Figures: January 2021

Date 01/02/2021

In January 2021 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 7.6% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 128.4 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 11.6% to a total of 7,219,992. In comparison with January 2020, trading turnover was up by 0.2% while the number of trades rose by 17.4%. The SMI® fell by 1.1% and reached 10,591.1 points at the end of January.


  • Trading turnover of CHF 128.4 billion (+7.6% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 7,219,992 (+11.6% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 10,591.1 points at the end of January (-1.1% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 29 January, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 8.0 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 27 January, with 440,637. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 13.9 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 455,827 transactions.

In January 2021, trading turnover in products with crypto currencies as underlyings more than doubled compared to the previous month to reach CHF 578.0 million (+120%). This highest monthly turnover ever recorded already surpasses half the trading volume of the record year 2020 (CHF 1.1 bn) and of the entire year 2019 (CHF 521 mn) on the Swiss Stock Exchange. The number of trades increased by 106% over the previous month to 22,779. In total, 65 products on crypto currencies were traded in January. ZXBTAV, a structured product on Bitcoin, saw the highest turnover with CHF 162.7 million and the most trades with 4,243 – both new monthly records.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

Since beginning of 2021

Trading days since beginning of 2021: 20

Trading days in same prior-year period: 21

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 106,944 -1.0%

Bonds CHF

 10,229 7.5%

ETFs

 7,646 9.0%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,615 -24.4%

Structured products and warrants

 1,954 30.1%

TOTAL

 128,388 0.2%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 6,939,966 16.5%

Bonds CHF

 21,174 -13.9%

ETFs

 166,580 50.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,347 -15.4%

Structured products and warrants

 90,925 63.5%

TOTAL

 7,219,992 17.4%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 19 5.6%

Structured products and warrants

 4,668 -2.2%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

January 2021

Trading days January 2021: 20

Trading days in previous month: 20

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 106,944 5.1%

Bonds CHF

 10,229 20.1%

ETFs

 7,646 12.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,615 147.4%

Structured products and warrants

 1,954 20.1%

TOTAL

 128,388 7.6%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 6,939,966 11.0%

Bonds CHF

 21,174 -9.9%

ETFs

 166,580 29.2%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,347 68.2%

Structured products and warrants

 90,925 48.1%

TOTAL

 7,219,992 11.6%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 19 26.7%

Structured products and warrants

 4,668 5.3%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of last year

SMI® PR

 10,591.1 -1.1% -1.1%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,677.8 -0.3% -0.3%

SMIM® PR

 2,817.3 -1.5% -1.5%

SPI® TR

 13,192.9 -1.0% -1.0%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 5,028.3 0.3% 0.3%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 6,313.7 -1.1% -1.1%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5,774.8 2.3% 2.3%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 141.5 -0.3% -0.3%
 

