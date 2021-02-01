SIX Trading Key Figures: January 2021

In January 2021 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 7.6% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 128.4 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 11.6% to a total of 7,219,992. In comparison with January 2020, trading turnover was up by 0.2% while the number of trades rose by 17.4%. The SMI® fell by 1.1% and reached 10,591.1 points at the end of January.
- Trading turnover of CHF 128.4 billion (+7.6% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 7,219,992 (+11.6% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 10,591.1 points at the end of January (-1.1% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 29 January, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 8.0 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 27 January, with 440,637. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 13.9 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 455,827 transactions.
In January 2021, trading turnover in products with crypto currencies as underlyings more than doubled compared to the previous month to reach CHF 578.0 million (+120%). This highest monthly turnover ever recorded already surpasses half the trading volume of the record year 2020 (CHF 1.1 bn) and of the entire year 2019 (CHF 521 mn) on the Swiss Stock Exchange. The number of trades increased by 106% over the previous month to 22,779. In total, 65 products on crypto currencies were traded in January. ZXBTAV, a structured product on Bitcoin, saw the highest turnover with CHF 162.7 million and the most trades with 4,243 – both new monthly records.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|Since beginning of 2021
|
Trading days since beginning of 2021: 20
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|106,944
|-1.0%
|
Bonds CHF
|10,229
|7.5%
|
ETFs
|7,646
|9.0%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,615
|-24.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,954
|30.1%
|
TOTAL
|128,388
|0.2%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|6,939,966
|16.5%
|
Bonds CHF
|21,174
|-13.9%
|
ETFs
|166,580
|50.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,347
|-15.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|90,925
|63.5%
|
TOTAL
|7,219,992
|17.4%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|19
|5.6%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4,668
|-2.2%
|
January 2021
|
Trading days January 2021: 20
|
Trading days in previous month: 20
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|106,944
|5.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|10,229
|20.1%
|
ETFs
|7,646
|12.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,615
|147.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,954
|20.1%
|
TOTAL
|128,388
|7.6%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|6,939,966
|11.0%
|
Bonds CHF
|21,174
|-9.9%
|
ETFs
|166,580
|29.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,347
|68.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|90,925
|48.1%
|
TOTAL
|7,219,992
|11.6%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|19
|26.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4,668
|5.3%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|10,591.1
|-1.1%
|-1.1%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,677.8
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|
SMIM® PR
|2,817.3
|-1.5%
|-1.5%
|
SPI® TR
|13,192.9
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,028.3
|0.3%
|0.3%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|6,313.7
|-1.1%
|-1.1%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5,774.8
|2.3%
|2.3%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|141.5
|-0.3%
|-0.3%