SIX Trading Key Figures: January 2020

In January, trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up +15.2% on the previous month and reached CHF 128.1 billion. The number of transactions increased by +24.8% to 6,150,285. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by +7.6%, while the number of trades rose by +26.1%. The SMI® rose by +0.1% and reached 10,627.9 points at the end of January.
- Trading turnover of CHF 128.1 billion (+15.2% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 6,150,285 (+24.8% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 10,627.9 points at the end of January (+0.1% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 17 January, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 7.8 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 27 January, with 346,934 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NOVARTIS N with CHF 13.5 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 362,306 transactions
In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in January 2020 reached CHF 56.9 million, an increase of +256% over the previous month. The number of trades in January reached 2,252 which corresponds to an increase of +145% over the previous month. Currently, investors have a choice of products on seven different crypto currencies as well as on several baskets of crypto currencies. The product with the highest turnover, ZXBTAV, has Bitcoin as an underlying.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on our website.
|
Since beginning of 2020
|
Trading days since beginning of 2020: 21
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
108'005
|
20.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|
9'511
|
-16.8%
|
ETFs
|
7'011
|
-19.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
2'120
|
-73.6%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
1'489
|
44.3%
|
TOTAL
|
128'136
|
7.6%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
5'958'004
|
26.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|
24'601
|
-14.6%
|
ETFs
|
110'498
|
29.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
1'591
|
-47.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
55'591
|
31.3%
|
TOTAL
|
6'150'285
|
26.1%
|
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
18
|
-18.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
4'772
|
28.8%
*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs
|
January 2020
|
Trading days November 2020: 21
|
Trading days in previous month: 18
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
108'005
|
20.4%
|
Bonds CHF
|
9'511
|
14.8%
|
ETFs
|
7'011
|
-23.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
2'120
|
-24.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
1'489
|
24.4%
|
TOTAL
|
128'136
|
15.2%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
5'958'004
|
24.5%
|
Bonds CHF
|
24'601
|
8.4%
|
ETFs
|
110'498
|
36.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
1'591
|
89.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
55'591
|
37.2%
|
TOTAL
|
6'150'285
|
24.8%
|
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
18
|
-37.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
4'772
|
28.6%
*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2019
|
SMI® PR
|
10'627.9
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|
1'627.8
|
-0.3%
|
-0.3%
|
SMIM® PR
|
2'769.1
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
SPI® TR
|
12'871.0
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|
4'641.5
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|
5'746.0
|
3.1%
|
3.1%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|
4'995.6
|
4.7%
|
4.7%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|
143.4
|
1.9%
|
1.9%