SIX Trading Key Figures: April 2020

Date 04/05/2020

Compared to March 2020 when the Corona crisis caused unprecedented market turmoil and record volumes, in April trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was down -47.5% and reached CHF 153.9 billion, while the number of transactions dropped by -49.3% to 8,814,521. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by +56.9% to reach CHF 737.4 billion, while the number of trades rose by +122.7% to a total of 40,006,925. The SMI® rose by +3.4% and reached 9,629.4 points at the end of April.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 153.9 billion (-47.5% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 8,814,521 (-49.3% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 9,629.4 points at the end of April (+3.4% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 28 April, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 15.8 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 7 April, with 537,818 transactions The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 17.1 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 589,024 transactions.

In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in April 2020 was -28% lower than in the previous month and reached CHF 42.1 million. The number of trades dropped by 36% to 1,871. In total, 47 crypto products were traded in April. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 23.3 million; it was also the most traded product with 937 transactions.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on our website.
Since beginning of 2020

Trading days since beginning of 2020: 83

Trading days in same prior-year period: 82

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 614'573 65.9%

Bonds CHF

 51'227 23.4%

ETFs

 53'036 46.4%

Bonds non-CHF

 8'625 -46.0%

Structured products and warrants

 9'947 70.5%

TOTAL

 737'408 56.9%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 38'863'600 124.3%

Bonds CHF

 117'406 3.5%

ETFs

 663'496 89.2%

Bonds non-CHF

 6'964 -17.3%

Structured products and warrants

 355'459 112.9%

TOTAL

 40'006'925 122.7%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 121 9.0%

Structured products and warrants

 24'871 81.6%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

April 2020

Trading days April 2020: 20

Trading days in previous month: 22

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 123'893 -49.5%

Bonds CHF

 11'765 -38.1%

ETFs

 15'008 -29.0%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'633 -48.9%

Structured products and warrants

 1'645 -63.0%

TOTAL

 153'944 -47.5%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 8'543'092 -49.6%

Bonds CHF

 28'232 -28.1%

ETFs

 152'334 -42.0%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'470 -39.3%

Structured products and warrants

 89'393 -33.9%

TOTAL

 8'814'521 -49.3%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 44 131.6%

Structured products and warrants

 5'277 -48.1%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2019

SMI® PR

 9'629.4 3.4% -9.3%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'409.8 3.6% -13.7%

SMIM® PR

 2'300.3 4.6% -16.9%

SPI® TR

 11'905.9 5.2% -7.3%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'014.8 6.2% -13.5%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5'361.2 6.9% -3.8%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 4'617.5 9.5% -3.3%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 139.6 1.8% -0.8%
 

