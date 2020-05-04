SIX Trading Key Figures: April 2020

Compared to March 2020 when the Corona crisis caused unprecedented market turmoil and record volumes, in April trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was down -47.5% and reached CHF 153.9 billion, while the number of transactions dropped by -49.3% to 8,814,521. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by +56.9% to reach CHF 737.4 billion, while the number of trades rose by +122.7% to a total of 40,006,925. The SMI® rose by +3.4% and reached 9,629.4 points at the end of April.
- Trading turnover of CHF 153.9 billion (-47.5% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 8,814,521 (-49.3% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 9,629.4 points at the end of April (+3.4% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 28 April, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 15.8 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 7 April, with 537,818 transactions The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 17.1 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 589,024 transactions.
In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in April 2020 was -28% lower than in the previous month and reached CHF 42.1 million. The number of trades dropped by 36% to 1,871. In total, 47 crypto products were traded in April. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 23.3 million; it was also the most traded product with 937 transactions.
|Since beginning of 2020
|
Trading days since beginning of 2020: 83
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 82
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|614'573
|65.9%
|
Bonds CHF
|51'227
|23.4%
|
ETFs
|53'036
|46.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|8'625
|-46.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|9'947
|70.5%
|
TOTAL
|737'408
|56.9%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|38'863'600
|124.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|117'406
|3.5%
|
ETFs
|663'496
|89.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|6'964
|-17.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|355'459
|112.9%
|
TOTAL
|40'006'925
|122.7%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|121
|9.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|24'871
|81.6%
|
April 2020
|
Trading days April 2020: 20
|
Trading days in previous month: 22
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|123'893
|-49.5%
|
Bonds CHF
|11'765
|-38.1%
|
ETFs
|15'008
|-29.0%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'633
|-48.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'645
|-63.0%
|
TOTAL
|153'944
|-47.5%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|8'543'092
|-49.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|28'232
|-28.1%
|
ETFs
|152'334
|-42.0%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'470
|-39.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|89'393
|-33.9%
|
TOTAL
|8'814'521
|-49.3%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|44
|131.6%
|
Structured products and warrants
|5'277
|-48.1%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2019
|
SMI® PR
|9'629.4
|3.4%
|-9.3%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'409.8
|3.6%
|-13.7%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'300.3
|4.6%
|-16.9%
|
SPI® TR
|11'905.9
|5.2%
|-7.3%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'014.8
|6.2%
|-13.5%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'361.2
|6.9%
|-3.8%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4'617.5
|9.5%
|-3.3%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|139.6
|1.8%
|-0.8%
