SIX To Become Clearstream’s Latest D7 Digital Market Partner For International Reference Data Distribution

The collaboration provides Clearstream and SIX with the opportunity to leverage on their innovative technology in managing the digitized and automated lifecycle of financial products in a standardized manner. This offers clients straight-through processing as well as increase of volume and quality of the data processed. By simplifying transmission procedures, this collaboration is also set to increase efficiency.

The connection between Connexor and D7 will be activated provisionally in the second half of 2024, providing market participants with one single access to fulfill their regulatory obligations.

André Buck, Global Head Sales & Relationship Management, SIX Swiss Exchange, stated: "The new partnership fills us with great pride. This is because it is based on years of evolutionary innovation as an infrastructure provider. Through Connexor and D7, we both enable our customers to benefit significantly from this partnership."

