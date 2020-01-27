SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: Your Crypto Search Is Over

|
The Swiss Stock Exchange is at the forefront of innovation in crypto products and introduced a search function and overview.
The Swiss Stock Exchange is the world’s leading regulated marketplace to trade products with crypto-currencies as underlyings with a choice of currently 79 products of which 62 are structured products and 17 are ETPs. Turnover in these crypto currency-based products reached CHF 518.2 mn in 2019, an increase of 17% compared with 2018.
At the end of 2019, these products provided investors access to seven crypto currencies and several currency baskets. In total 19'636 transactions were carried out in these products, an increase of 21% over 2018. With the admission of the world's first reverse convertibles on Bitcoin in September last year investors now even have access to fixed coupon investment products.
Find Your Product
2019 was a record year for crypto products on the Swiss Stock Exchange and the interest in trading these products remains unbroken. With this rapid growth, it is easy to lose track. To put an end to your search for products with a crypto underlying, the Swiss Stock Exchange recently introduced a corresponding search function and overview for structured products.