SIX Swiss Stock Exchange ETF Market Report: 4th Quarter 2019

The Swiss Stock Exchange, one of Europe’s top 3 ETF venues, publishes the latest figures about the growth of its segment.
In the last three months, the Swiss ETF market generated the second-highest quarterly turnover of the past year , as the latest edition of the Swiss Stock Exchange ETF Market Report[PDF] shows. Thanks to this persistently high demand, annual ETF turnover exceeded the previous year’s figure by 24.06% and generated trading turnover of CHF 124,70 billion – a new all-time high. At 1'040'186, the number of trades exceeded one million for the third time in a row in 2019.
A very strong year for ETFs
All asset classes apart from bonds posted double-digit growth versus the same quarter of the previous year. The increase was particularly marked in the highest-weighted ETF asset class, equities, which grew by 24.80%. UBS remains at the top of the turnover ranking. BlackRock/iShares and Lyxor swapped places in 2nd and 3rd. The remaining providers are once again headed by ZKB.
In the fourth quarter, the list of the most-traded ETFs was still led by ETFs based on broadly diversified market indicators. The highest turnover in the period from October to December 2019 was once again posted by ACWIU, ACWIS and ACWIE, three ETFs from UBS based on the MSCI ACWI, hedged in USD, CHF and EUR respectively.
Exchange Traded Funds keep growing
The issuers provided attractive new additions in the last quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, the number of listed products increased by seven to 35. Most recently, Goldman Sachs Asset Management arrived on the scene as a provider of 3 ETFs.
In 2019, the choice for investors on the Swiss Stock Exchange has risen by 186 ETFs. As a result, as of 31 December investors enjoyed a choice 1'541 ETFs from 25 issuers. The latest information on market data, turnover and new listings can be found on the Swiss Stock Exchange website.
With over 1'500 ETFs, SIX Ranks among Top 3 ETF Venues in Europe
SIX celebrated an ETF record on 2 May 2019. Since it launched the segment in 2000, SIX has experienced remarkable growth in ETF listings. The Swiss stock exchange’s extensive product range, offered by a unique mix of large and smaller providers from both Switzerland and abroad, covers a wide spectrum of investment needs.