SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Venues Offering Alternative Execution Mechanisms Favoured In Low Liquidity Environment

“Volume attracts volume when it comes to European equity markets. As a single event which the entire market is focused on, end of day auctions increase the chances of traders finding much sought after liquidity,” Shaw added. “Our most recent innovation, the Auction Volume Discovery (AVD) functionality – featuring a hidden order type that enables traders to execute larger orders without disclosing the size of the trade – helps to stitch sidelined liquidity together and bring it back onto the exchange.”

However, the survey also showed that traders believe the trading activity is shifting away from exchanges to either Systematic Internalisers (SI) or over the counter markets (OTC), with 15% and 14% of traders’ responses, respectively.

Growing interest in these alternative trading mechanisms follows the European Union’s second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) regime enforced back in 2018 – which aims to shift trading flow onto transparent venues.

Other findings showed that 45% of traders claimed the FCA’s post-Brexit removal of ESMA’s double volume caps, designed to control the amount of equity trading taking place away from public exchanges, has had little impact on dark trading either way.