SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures January 2022

In January 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 122.1 billion, 23.2% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 27.3% to a total of 5,825,052. The SMI® declined by 5.0% and reached 12,226.7 points at the end of the month, after registering a new all-time high of 12,997 points on 3 January 2022 (closing price).
- Trading turnover of CHF 122.1 billion (+23.2% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 5,825,052 (+27.3% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 12,226.7 points at the end of January (-5.0% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 5 January, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 8.5 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 24 January, with 392,371. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 10.6 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 334,508 transactions.
In January, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 493.3 million. In total, 189 products were traded and 26,591 transactions concluded. The highest turnover and the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with CHF 81.8 million and 3,136 trades.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|
January 2022
|
Trading days January 2022: 21
|
Trading days in previous month: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|96,363
|18.8%
|
Bonds CHF
|11,353
|53.2%
|
ETFs
|11,250
|31.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,441
|236.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,665
|2.1%
|
TOTAL
|122,073
|23.2%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|5,563,895
|27.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|21,292
|15.5%
|
ETFs
|172,620
|34.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,117
|128.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|66,128
|27.2%
|
TOTAL
|5,825,052
|27.3%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|26
|8.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|6,215
|22.9%
|Since beginning of 2022
|
Trading days since beginning of 2022: 21
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 20
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|96,363
|-9.9%
|
Bonds CHF
|11,353
|11.0%
|
ETFs
|11,250
|46.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,441
|-10.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,665
|-16.3%
|
TOTAL
|122,073
|-5.0%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|5,563,895
|-19.8%
|
Bonds CHF
|21,292
|0.6%
|
ETFs
|172,620
|3.6%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,117
|-17.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|66,128
|-27.3%
|
TOTAL
|5,825,052
|-19.3%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|26
|36.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|6,215
|33.1%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|12,226.7
|-5.0%
|-5.0%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,952.4
|-5.6%
|-5.6%
|
SMIM® PR
|3,141.1
|-8.6%
|-8.6%
|
SPI® TR
|15,512.8
|-5.7%
|-5.7%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,668.8
|-7.5%
|-7.5%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|7,504.7
|-10.8%
|-10.8%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|6,522.8
|-7.2%
|-7.2%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|137.4
|-1.4%
|-1.4%