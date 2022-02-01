 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures January 2022

Date 01/02/2022

In January 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 122.1 billion, 23.2% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 27.3% to a total of 5,825,052. The SMI® declined by 5.0% and reached 12,226.7 points at the end of the month, after registering a new all-time high of 12,997 points on 3 January 2022 (closing price).


  • Trading turnover of CHF 122.1 billion (+23.2% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 5,825,052 (+27.3% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 12,226.7 points at the end of January (-5.0% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 5 January, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 8.5 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 24 January, with 392,371. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 10.6 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 334,508 transactions.

In January, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 493.3 million. In total, 189 products were traded and 26,591 transactions concluded. The highest turnover and the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with CHF 81.8 million and 3,136 trades.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

January 2022

Trading days January 2022: 21

Trading days in previous month: 21

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 96,363 18.8%

Bonds CHF

 11,353 53.2%

ETFs

 11,250 31.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,441 236.8%

Structured products and warrants

 1,665 2.1%

TOTAL

 122,073 23.2%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 5,563,895 27.2%

Bonds CHF

 21,292 15.5%

ETFs

 172,620 34.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,117 128.9%

Structured products and warrants

 66,128 27.2%

TOTAL

 5,825,052 27.3%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 26 8.3%

Structured products and warrants

 6,215 22.9%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Since beginning of 2022

Trading days since beginning of 2022: 21

Trading days in same prior-year period: 20

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 96,363 -9.9%

Bonds CHF

 11,353 11.0%

ETFs

 11,250 46.2%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,441 -10.8%

Structured products and warrants

 1,665 -16.3%

TOTAL

 122,073 -5.0%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 5,563,895 -19.8%

Bonds CHF

 21,292 0.6%

ETFs

 172,620 3.6%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,117 -17.3%

Structured products and warrants

 66,128 -27.3%

TOTAL

 5,825,052 -19.3%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 26 36.8%

Structured products and warrants

 6,215 33.1%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of last year

SMI® PR

 12,226.7 -5.0% -5.0%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,952.4 -5.6% -5.6%

SMIM® PR

 3,141.1 -8.6% -8.6%

SPI® TR

 15,512.8 -5.7% -5.7%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 5,668.8 -7.5% -7.5%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 7,504.7 -10.8% -10.8%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 6,522.8 -7.2% -7.2%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 137.4 -1.4% -1.4%
 

More detailed information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity