SIX Successfully Completes Placement Of Its Inaugural Benchmark Eurobond

SIX Group, via its subsidiary SIX Finance (Luxembourg) S.A., announces the offering of new senior and unsecured bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 650 million, maturing in December 2025.
The Bonds bear interest at a rate of 0 per cent per annum, implying a yield to maturity of -0.009 per cent per annum. Unless previously redeemed, or purchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on the maturity date.
The 4.2 times oversubscribed offering attracted strong interest from a broad institutional investor base in several geographies, demonstrating the recognition from stakeholders of the SIX Group’s strong track record, cash generation, robust business model and growth potential. The Company has a long-term issuer credit rating of A by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited (“Standard & Poor’s”) and the Bonds are expected to be rated A by Standard & Poor’s.
The Bonds will be listed on the Spanish AIAF Fixed Income Securities Market showing SIX’s strong commitment to the Spanish market and to support the Spanish market to become one of the leading European listing venues.
Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners on the offering. BBVA, CaixaBank, J.P. Morgan and Santander acted as Joint Bookrunners.