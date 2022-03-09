SIX Reports Successful 2021 Performance Despite Challenging Global Situation

2021 was a successful year for SIX, despite the challenges and uncertainties that recurring waves of COVID-19 continued to inflict on society and financial markets. The income benefitted from organic growth and the newly combined business of SIX in Switzerland and Spain: For the first time the Spanish business acquired by SIX in mid-2020 contributed for a full 12 months. All four business units of SIX performed well, although they were differently impacted by various external factors, not least in connection with the pandemic.
Selected Financials for 2021
- Operating Income amounted to CHF 1,498.3 million (+8.9%)
- Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled CHF 421.7 million (+14.8%)
- Non-operating result fell year-on-year due to significant one-off effects (in particular stake in Worldline, non-cash relevant) in the comparison years 2020 and 2021
- Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell accordingly to CHF 147.2 million (-71.4%)
- Group net profit totaled CHF 73.5 million (-83.2%)
- Without the Worldline-related effects, Group net profit rose 37.3% compared to the previous yea
2021 Business Highlights
In 2021, key achievements included the launch of SIX Digital Exchange and several new ESG indices and data offerings, the continuing growth of digital billing and invoicing in Switzerland, and the launch of “Sparks”, a new equity segment for SMEs at SIX Swiss Exchange. While equity trading on the stock exchanges did not reach the unprecedented volumes of the previous year, the economic environment was still favourable for the Exchanges and Securities Services business. As of 1 January 2021, these units consist of the combined businesses of SIX in Switzerland and BME in Spain.
Given the rapidly evolving state of industry consolidation, M&A has remained key to strengthening the competitive position in core offerings as well as helping improve margins and acquiring additional capabilities and technologies. In the year under review, SIX announced three targeted acquisitions, two of which were in the financial information business and one in the post-trading area.
