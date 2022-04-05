SIX Launches New Clearing Platform For The Nordic Markets

Based on Nasdaq technology, SIX successfully launched its new clearing IT infrastructure for the Nordic markets on 28 March 2022.
The platform has been integrated into the SIX Post Trade Architecture (PTA) and has been in stable operation since Monday 28 March. The improved IT infrastructure will enable the clearing of 10 million trade legs per day, with SIX expecting an increase in the number of cleared trades going forward. SIX intends to extend the markets and trading venue coverage for Swiss clearing onto this new platform as the next step of its evolution.
The upgrade will provide numerous benefits for clients, including:
- Continued enhancement of the IT infrastructure and reliability.
- Increased functionality and processing capabilities.
Javier Hernani, Head Securities Services, SIX commented, “This upgrade reinforces the position of SIX as a source of high-quality market infrastructure. The new platform for the Nordic markets, with its increased efficiency and scalability, will enable market participants to enhance the client experience in post-trade processes. In addition, IT development will become more agile and adaptable to client, market, and regulatory needs, which is crucial in the fast-moving market environment.”
Roland Chai, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Infrastructure Technology, Nasdaq Market Technology, added, “This demonstrates Nasdaq´s ability to deliver robust next generation architecture at the core of European interoperable cash equities markets. By leveraging Nasdaq’s flexible clearing technology, SIX can further evolve and grow its clearing business and advance its scalability and efficiency, while bolstering its position as a leading provider of clearing services. We look forward to continuing our technology partnership and supporting SIX in their long-term growth ambitions.”