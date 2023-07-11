SIX: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

SIX has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 15 September 2023 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 18 September 2023.
Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admission to the SMIM®
|
BKW N
|
CH0130293662
Exclusion from the SMIM®
|
DocMorris N
|
CH0042615283
Changes to the SLI® index basket
Admission to the SLI®
|
SIG Group N
|
CH0435377954
|
ROCHE I
|
CH0012032113
Exclusion from the SLI®
|
TEMENOS N
|
CH0012453913
|
ams-OSRAM
|
AT0000A18XM4
SLI® 9% cappings
Based on the SLI® index rules, section 7.15.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:
|
NESTLE N
|CH0038863350
|
ROCHE GS
|CH0012032048
|
NOVARTIS N
|CH0012005267
|
RICHEMONT N
|CH0210483332
Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid
|
YPSOMED HLDG
|CH0019396990
|
U-BLOX N
|CH0033361673
|
SKAN N
|CH0013396012
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small
|
DocMorris N
|CH0042615283
|
MEDMIX N
|CH1129677105
|
POLYPEPTIDE N
|CH1110760852
Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®
Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®
|
SHL TELEMEDICINE N
|IL0010855885
|
EVOLVA N
|CH1262055788
|
IVF HARTMANN N
|CH0187624256
|
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N
|CH1251125998
|
OBSEVA N
|CH1260041939
Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®
Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®
|
SHL TELEMEDICINE N
|IL0010855885
|
EVOLVA N
|CH1262055788
|
IVF HARTMANN N
|CH0187624256
|
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N
|CH1251125998
|
OBSEVA N
|CH1260041939
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
|
SOLVL 61 PRT
|CH0002785456
Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
|
UBS FONCIPARS
|CH0014420852
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
