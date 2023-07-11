BV_Trial Banner.gif
SIX: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

Date 11/07/2023

SIX has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 15 September 2023 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 18 September 2023.

 

Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  


Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

BKW N

CH0130293662


Exclusion from the SMIM®

DocMorris N

CH0042615283


Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admission to the SLI®

SIG Group N

CH0435377954

ROCHE I

CH0012032113


Exclusion from the SLI®

TEMENOS N

CH0012453913

ams-OSRAM

AT0000A18XM4


SLI® 9% cappings

Based on the SLI® index rules, section 7.15.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:

NESTLE N

 CH0038863350

ROCHE GS

 CH0012032048

NOVARTIS N

 CH0012005267

RICHEMONT N

 CH0210483332

 

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  


Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  


Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

YPSOMED HLDG

 CH0019396990

U-BLOX N

 CH0033361673

SKAN N

 CH0013396012

 

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small

DocMorris N

 CH0042615283

MEDMIX N

 CH1129677105

POLYPEPTIDE N

 CH1110760852


Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®

Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®

SHL TELEMEDICINE N

 IL0010855885

EVOLVA N

 CH1262055788

IVF HARTMANN N

 CH0187624256

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N

 CH1251125998

OBSEVA N

 CH1260041939

 

Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®

SHL TELEMEDICINE N

 IL0010855885

EVOLVA N

 CH1262055788

IVF HARTMANN N

 CH0187624256

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N

 CH1251125998

OBSEVA N

 CH1260041939

 

Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

SOLVL 61 PRT

 CH0002785456


Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

UBS FONCIPARS

 CH0014420852


Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  

 

Further Links

The equity selection list, which is compiled four times a year on the basis of the admission and exclusion criteria, is available on the website[1]:

[1] Access to the Closed User Group required.


