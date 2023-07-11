SIX: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION



Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

BKW N CH0130293662



Exclusion from the SMIM®

DocMorris N CH0042615283



Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admission to the SLI®

SIG Group N CH0435377954

ROCHE I CH0012032113



Exclusion from the SLI®

TEMENOS N CH0012453913

ams-OSRAM AT0000A18XM4



SLI® 9% cappings

Based on the SLI® index rules, section 7.15.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:

NESTLE N CH0038863350

ROCHE GS CH0012032048

NOVARTIS N CH0012005267

RICHEMONT N CH0210483332

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION



Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION



Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

YPSOMED HLDG CH0019396990

U-BLOX N CH0033361673

SKAN N CH0013396012

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small

DocMorris N CH0042615283

MEDMIX N CH1129677105

POLYPEPTIDE N CH1110760852



Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®

Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®

SHL TELEMEDICINE N IL0010855885

EVOLVA N CH1262055788

IVF HARTMANN N CH0187624256

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N CH1251125998

OBSEVA N CH1260041939

Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®

SHL TELEMEDICINE N IL0010855885

EVOLVA N CH1262055788

IVF HARTMANN N CH0187624256

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS N CH1251125998

OBSEVA N CH1260041939

Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

SOLVL 61 PRT CH0002785456



Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

UBS FONCIPARS CH0014420852



Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares