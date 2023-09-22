BV_Trial Banner.gif
SIX: Extraordinary Index Adjustments

Date 22/09/2023

On the occasion of the announced spin-off of Sandoz Group AG from Novartis AG, SIX is carrying out an extraordinary index adjustment for the SLI®, SMIM®, SPI®, SXI Special Industry indices and sub-indices. The affected indices will be adjusted as of 4th or 5th October 2023 (indicative dates).

 

Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM® as of 5 October 2023

SANDOZ N CH1243598427

Exclusion from the SMIM® as of 5 October 2023

BACHEM N CH1176493729

Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admission to the SLI® as of 4 October 2023

SANDOZ N                                                                         CH1243598427

Exclusion from the SLI® as of 5 October 2023

ADECCO N                                                                              CH0012138605

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Admission to the SPI® Large as of 4 October 2023

SANDOZ N                                                                         CH1243598427

Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid as of 5 October 2023

SONOVA N CH0012549785

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small as of 5 October 2023

JUNGFRAUBAHN HLD N CH0017875789

Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®

Admission to the SXI Life Sciences® as of 4 October 2023

SANDOZ N                                                                         CH1243598427

Further Information

For further information, please refer to the equity index selection list and to the equity index forecast on the website:

Access to the Closed User Group required.

