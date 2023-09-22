SIX: Extraordinary Index Adjustments

On the occasion of the announced spin-off of Sandoz Group AG from Novartis AG, SIX is carrying out an extraordinary index adjustment for the SLI®, SMIM®, SPI®, SXI Special Industry indices and sub-indices. The affected indices will be adjusted as of 4th or 5th October 2023 (indicative dates).
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admission to the SMIM® as of 5 October 2023
Exclusion from the SMIM® as of 5 October 2023
Changes to the SLI® index basket
Admission to the SLI® as of 4 October 2023
Exclusion from the SLI® as of 5 October 2023
Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets
Admission to the SPI® Large as of 4 October 2023
Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid as of 5 October 2023
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small as of 5 October 2023
|JUNGFRAUBAHN HLD N
|CH0017875789
Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®
Admission to the SXI Life Sciences® as of 4 October 2023
Further Information
For further information, please refer to the equity index selection list and to the equity index forecast on the website:
Access to the Closed User Group required.