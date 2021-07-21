SIX Expands Its International Custody Services Reach To The US

Following the successful formation of SIX SIS USA Inc. and with the opening of its US office, SIX takes a major step forward in its international growth strategy.
As a trusted Financial Market Infrastructure operating the Central Securities Depository (CSD) in Switzerland and Spain and distinguished provider of integrated international custody services worldwide, SIX has a long-standing track record in delivering comprehensive high-quality securities services to Banks, Private Banks, Wealth Managers, Broker Dealers and other clients across the global financial sector.
Javier Hernani, Head Securities Services: “In line with its international growth strategy SIX has now expanded its custody services in the US in order to provide its customers with time zone bespoke support, gather relevant market intelligence across the continent, build up relevant American market know-how and make such know-how available to Swiss, internationally and also locally domiciled clients and prospects.”
“Furthermore, this provides the opportunity for US based financial institutions to get access to all European and Asian Markets across a broad range of asset classes with one contractual relationship”, emphasizes Stephan Hänseler, Head SIX SIS. SIX’ best-in-class market access models, asset servicing expertise, and integration capabilities, combined with its growing international presence, are the basis for flexible end-to-end securities services tailored to clients’ needs and ensuring highest client experience.
The new SIX SIS USA office will be led by René Haag. He has an international wealth management background in both Europe and the United States and worked for SIX before as Senior Relationship Manager.