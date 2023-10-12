SIX Expands Cloud Connectivity With Megaport Through Launch Of SIX Connect

SIX, the global financial information provider, is leveraging leading Network as a Service provider Megaport to provide customers seamless private access to its data services via any major public cloud provider. The service is available as of today and covers more than 100 cloud regions as well as hundreds of data centers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The expanded connectivity offering – SIX Connect – is part of a wider strategy to deliver clients unrivaled flexibility with regards to data access. It provides SIX customers with secure, rapid connectivity to its entire suite of data services via the cloud or physical data centers. This includes SIX streaming, web, and file-based data services, used by many leading buy and sell-side institutions globally.

Benefitting from Megaport's global network and technology, SIX can enable private cloud access to all customers irrespective of cloud provider preference. This includes AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud, among others. In this way, SIX provides a significant extension of its client-facing market data network infrastructure without the need for clients to re-engineer existing technology stacks. It also expands the connectivity options available for users from any public cloud environment.

Commenting on the launch, Henk D’Hoore, global head of product development, Financial Information, SIX, said: “This represents a leap forward, not just for SIX but for the entire financial community we serve. Customers continue to explore and adopt cloud to accelerate development cycles and optimize workflows. They prefer to partner with an information provider who can offer seamless and instant access to financial information, irrespective of their choice of cloud provider or region.”

“According to a recent market data survey SIX conducted with Coalition Greenwich, 64% of respondents cited that cloud will emerge as the dominant market data delivery method over the next three to five years. However, the industry currently stands at a mere 30% cloud adoption rate. With limited cost-effective connectivity options previously standing in the way for market participants, SIX Connect opens the gate for new users, who gain quick access to SIX data services via all the major cloud providers.”

Mylene Dupaya, Head of Marketing and Product at Megaport, commented: “We’re excited to be announcing our partnership with SIX for the launch of SIX Connect, which will give customers access to Megaport’s global private network backbone and to expand their connectivity options.”

Further information about SIX Connect.



