Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

SIX Exchanges Figures September 2024

Date 01/10/2024

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF mn

130,600

20.4%

12.8%

1,213,746

6.8%

Turnover in EUR mn

138,450 

20.0% 

15.5% 

1,286,692 

9.4% 

Transactions

6,030,187 

1.7% 

10.8% 

59,108,234 

6.4% 

SMI

12,168.9 

-2.2% 

11.0% 

n.a. 

9.3% 

IBEX 35

11,877.3

4.2% 

26.0% 

n.a.

17.6% 

*includes provisional figures for all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange (except Financial Derivatives); for indices, ‘YTD Change’ refers to the change since beginning of the year. Exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • Trading turnover of CHF 98,411 million (+23.5% YOY Change)
  • 3,978,289 transactions (+18.0% YOY Change)
  • SMI index at 12,168.9 points at the end of the month (+9.3% YTD Change)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

71,045

20.9%

10.4%

597,230

-2.4%

Turnover Fixed Income

20,067 

22.9% 

95.2% 

252,091 

125.4% 

Turnover ETF

6,693 

-17.7% 

50.6% 

56,605 

30.5%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

606

-25.3%

0.4%

6,625

7.7%

Turnover Total

98,411

17.1%

23.5%

912,551

18.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

3,716,519

1.7%

16.8%

33,767,559

3.8%

Transactions Fixed Income

32,323

8.6%

1.6%

315,632

-3.6%

Transactions ETF

196,951

-15.2%

51.7%

1,745,580

37.1%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

32,496

-15.4%

9.9%

336,193

12.7%

Transactions Total

3,978,289

0.6%

18.0%

36,164,964

5.1%

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

62

416.7%


12.7%


349

2.6%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

13,929


527.1%


4.2%


85,797

-4.4%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

8,841

-9.9%

9.6%

83,659

9.9%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

12,168.9

-2.2%

9.3%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,993.1

-1.1%

12.2%

SMIM® PR

2,728.8

1.0%

6.4%

SPI® TR

16,241.9

-1.6%

11.5%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,420.1

0.6%

9.3%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

7,341.0

-1.8%

19.9%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,800.3

-2.3%

5.1%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

136.8

0.7%

4.0%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • Turnover in Equities +16.9% in September and +5.7% YTD
  • Fixed Income transactions +61.4% in September
  • Number of Equity Options +10.4% in September

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

          22,339  

16.9%

9.5%

         239,974  

5.7%

Turnover Fixed Income

          11,680  

62.7%

-30.4%

            78,333  

-47.1%

Turnover ETF

                  76  

-0.3%

-45.6%

                  771  

-20.6%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

                  29  

44.5%

-8.6%

                  219  

-25.4%

Turnover Total

          34,124  

29.3%

-8.6%

         319,297  

-15.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities

2,039,885

3.8%

-0.8%

   22,843,087  

8.8%

Transactions Fixed Income

              1,942

61.4%

-28.1%

            17,306  

-29.9%

Transactions ETF

              5,926

-8.0%

-21.9%

            48,615  

-25.6%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

              4,145

13.5%

-13.1%

            34,262  

-18.8%

Transactions Total

     2,051,898

3.8%

-0.9%

   22,943,270  

8.6%

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

                  415

299.0%

-14.6%

2,981

-34.7%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

            33,848

90.2%

28.1%

277,459

-14.0%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

n.a.

0.0%

-100.0%

5,067

-21.8%

Financial Derivatives
Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY
Change		YTDYTD
Change		Turnover
(EUR mn)

IBEX 35 Futures

364

2.2%

-2.1%

3,310

-3.2%

42,250

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

43

-29.8%

-29.3%

471

2.2%

493

IBEX 35 Options

37

65.6%

16.9%

515

31.1%

411

Stock Futures

941

15384.2%

-69.6%

8,088

-20.1%

518

Stock Options

1,294

44.5%

10.4%

8,084

-9.3%

1,354

Power Derivatives (MW)

311

217.6%

20.3%

5,058

50.6%

22

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

      11,877.3  

4.2%

17.6%

IBEX Medium Cap

      14,738.9  

2.1%

8.8%

IBEX Small Cap

        8,355.7  

-1.3%

5.2%

IBEX Grow 15

        1,529.4  

0.0%

-15.3%

VIBEX

               12.7  

10.9%

2.4%

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

More Detailed Information

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity
Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg