SIX Exchanges Figures October 2023

Date 01/11/2023

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

 

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Due to a public holiday in Spain, these figures will be added on 2 November.

 

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • SMI index at 10,391.2 points at the end of the month (-5.2% month-on-month)
  • Trading turnover of CHF 85.2 billion (+6.9% month-on-month)
  • 4,009,253 transactions (+18.9% month-on-month)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

67,245

4.5%

9.7%

678,903

-16.3%

Turnover Fixed Income

12,268 

19.3% 

-8.8% 

124,085 

-4.0% 

Turnover ETF

5,072 

14.1% 

36.2% 

48,445 

-42.2% 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

574 

-4.8% 

-30.8% 

6,724 

-37.0% 

Turnover Total

85,159 

6.9% 

7.4% 

858,157 

-17.1% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

3,785,682 

19.0% 

-16.3% 

36,308,745 

-27.3% 

Transactions Fixed Income

36,849 

15.9% 

11.4% 

364,430 

38.8% 

Transactions ETF

154,707 

19.1% 

26.2% 

1,428,272 

-1.0% 

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

32,015 

8.3% 

-12.6% 

330,232 

-29.2% 

Transactions Total

4,009,253 

18.9% 

-15.0% 

38,431,679 

-26.3% 

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

33

-40.0%

83.3%

374

6.3%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

8,030

-41.1%

87.6%

98,773

4.3%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

9,241

14.5%

-9.4%

85,342

15.1%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

10,391.2

-5.2%

-3.2%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,627.7

-5.1%

-0.8%

SMIM® PR

2,366.3

-5.2%

-4.5%

SPI® TR

13,616.2

-5.2%

-0.9%

SPI EXTRA® TR

4,574.1

-5.3%

-1.8%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

5,370.9

-9.6%

-12.2%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

3,853.5

-11.6%

-22.1%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

127.7

0.6%

4.2%

Key Figures BME Exchange

Due to a public holiday in Spain, these figures will be added on 2 November.

 

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below.

 

More Detailed Information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Intraday Activity

