SIX Exchanges Figures November 2023

Date 01/12/2023

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

 

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF mn

137,407

9.8%

6.1%

1,395,805 

-10.1% 

Turnover in EUR mn

143,618 

10.2% 

6.1%
 

1,458,895 

-10.1% 

Transactions

6,707,850  

2.4%
 

-11.1% 

68,803,455 

-26.5% 

SMI

10,854.3 

4.5% 

-2.5% 

n.a.

1.2% 

IBEX 35

10,058.2
 

11.5% 

20.3% 

n.a. 

22.2% 

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange (except Financial Derivatives); for indices, ‘YTD Change’ refers to the change since beginning of the year. Exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • SMI index at 10,854.3 points at the end of the month (+4.5% month-on-month)
  • Trading turnover of CHF 100.7 billion (+17.9% month-on-month)
  • 4,052,513 transactions (+1.1% month-on-month)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

65,790

-2.2%

-8.4%

744,693

-15.7%

Turnover Fixed Income

24,432 

99.0% 

69.4% 

148,525 

3.3% 

Turnover ETF

9,833 

83.9% 

50.9% 

58,554 

-35.2% 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

689 

19.8% 

-16.0% 

7,414 

-35.5% 

Turnover Total

100,744 

17.9% 

7.6% 

959,186 

-15.0% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

3,843,806 

1.5% 

-14.9% 

40,152,551 

-26.3% 

Transactions Fixed Income

43,179 

17.2% 

16.1% 

407,616 

36.0% 

Transactions ETF

136,066 

-12.1% 

16.0% 

1,564,344 

0.2% 

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

29,462 

-8.0% 

-16.1% 

359,695 

-28.3% 

Transactions Total

4,052,513 

1.1% 

-13.9% 

42,484,206 

-25.3% 

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

39

18.2%

8.3%

413

6.4% 

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

12,082

50.5%

-5.5%

110,855

3.2%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

8,221

-11.0%

-29.5%

93,563

9.0%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

10,854.3

4.5%

1.2% 

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,716.6

5.5%

4.6%

SMIM® PR

2,504.5

5.8%

1.1%

SPI® TR

14,236.4

4.6%

3.7%

SPI EXTRA® TR

4,840.4

5.8%

3.9%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

5,813.7

8.2%

-4.9%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,280.6

11.1%

-13.5%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

129.9

1.7%

6.0%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • Number of transactions in Equities on the Spanish stock market up 4.6% compared to October 
  • Trading turnover in fixed-income rises by 64.5% year to date 
  • The number of Stock Futures contracts grew by 58.1% so far in 2023

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

23,822

-10.5%

-14.8%

277,429 

-16.5% 

Turnover Fixed Income

14,338

-3.4%

52.9% 

177,348

64.5%

Turnover ETF

129

8.1% 

36.0%

1,220

-19.3%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

30 

-9.9%

-52.6%

357

-35.7% 

Turnover Total

38,320

-7.9%

2.2%

456,353 

3.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities

2,641,167

4.6%

-6.6% 

26,157,584

-28.4%

Transactions Fixed Income

2,690

1.7% 

63.7%

30,020

59.2%

Transactions ETF

7,389 

-6.2%

14.2%

80,596

-14.3% 

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

4,091

-14.0%

-16.3%

51,049 

-28.9%

Transactions Total

2,655,337 

4.5% 

-6.5%
 

26,319,249 

-28.4% 

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

290

-51.0%

-30.3%

5,449 

101.8% 

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

26,474

-18.2%

7.5% 

381,588

7.1%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

500

n.a.

0.0%

6,980

1.4%

Financial Derivatives
Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY
Change		YTDYTD
Change		Turnover
(EUR mn)

IBEX 35 Futures

379

-13.8%

-7.7%

4,236  

-16.2%

36,295 

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

48

-26.3% 

-7.5%

574 

-35.3%

460 

IBEX 35 Options

36

-3.2%

-31.7%

466  

-58.9%

335

Stock Futures

28

-34.0% 

291.7%

10,191 

58.4%

27 

Stock Options

1,179 

-12.1%

-20.1%

11,435  

-12.9%

813

Power Derivatives (MW)

341

1.0% 

-56.8%

4,037 

-60.3%

33 

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

10,058.2

11.5%

20.3% 

IBEX Medium Cap

13,372.9 

7.3%

4.2%

IBEX Small Cap

7,894.6

6.4% 

4.7%

IBEX Grow 15

1,854.0

5.7%

-21.0% 

VIBEX

12.3

-25.4%

-25.5%

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below.

 

More Detailed Information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity
