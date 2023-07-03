BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

SIX Exchanges Figures June 2023

Date 03/07/2023

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

 

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF bn

 138.6 9.3% -1.3% 818.1 -16.2%
Turnover in EUR bn 142.0 8.9% -1.3% 837.9 -16.2%
Transactions 5,663,697 -0.6% -30.8% 39,509,136 49.3%

SMI

 11,280.3 0.6% 5.0% n.a. 5.1%
IBEX 35 9,593.0 6.0% 18.5% n.a. 16.6%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange (except Financial Derivatives); for indices, ‘YTD Change’ refers to the change since beginning of the year. Exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • Trading turnover of CHF 89.7 billion (+2.5% month-on-month) 
  • 3,578,251 transactions (-1.4% month-on-month)
  • SMI index at 11,280.3 points at the end of the month (+0.6% month-on-month)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

 68,746 1.9% -10.2% 438,951 -21.2%

Turnover Fixed Income

 14,774 -4.4% 3.9% 83,357 5.0%

Turnover ETF

 5,649 42.6% -8.4% 28,762 -53.2%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

 580 -18.8% -33.8% 4,445 -41.9%

Turnover Total

 89,749 2.5% -8.3% 555,515 -21.3%

 

Month

MOM Change

 YOY Change YTD YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

 3,343,890 -2.2% -29.0% 23,258,801 -29.4%

Transactions Fixed Income

 40,308 7.4% 42.7% 232,531 51.5%

Transactions ETF

 164,010 14.5% 17.0% 881,053 -10.0%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

 30,043 1.8% -25.2% 206,794 -35.6%

Transactions Total

 3,578,251 -1.4% -27.3% 24,579,179 -28.6%

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

 58 45.0% 31.8% 243 4.7%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

 12,694 43.5% 11.4% 67,793 14.3%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

 8,639 10.1% -3.5% 53,436 32.7%

Swiss Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

 11,280.3 0.6% 5.1%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,768.9 1.0% 7.8%

SMIM® PR

 2,695.0 0.7% 8.8%

SPI® TR

 14,861.8 0.5% 8.2%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 5,121.5 0.4% 10.0%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 6,476.2 -0.7% 5.9%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 4,903.5 -0.3% -0.9%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 126.9 0.0% 3.6%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • Trading in shares on the Spanish stock market rose to EUR 25,304 million, 10.4% more than in May
  • The amount traded on the fixed-income markets increased by 41.9% in June and by 58.5% over the year
  • The number of Equity Futures contracts accumulated growth of 43.5% so far in 2023

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

 25,304 10.4% -22.7% 164,926 -22.0%

Turnover Fixed Income

 24,632 10.4% 131.1% 103,184 58.5%

Turnover ETF

 94 25.6% -31.3% 609 -38.2%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

 30 27.5% -61.1% 184 -30.8%

Turnover Total

 50,061 24.0% 14.8% 268,904 -3.1%

 

Month

MOM Change

 YOY Change YTD YTD Change

Transactions Equities

 2,070,591 0.7% -36.2% 14,840,222 -35.2%

Transactions Fixed Income

 3,676 29.2% 97.6% 17,307 57.0%

Transactions ETF

 6,200 6.7% -36.1% 43,534 -24.5%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

 4,979 26.2% -26.3% 28,894 -35.6%

Transactions Total

 2,085,446 0.8% -36.1% 14,929,957 -35.2%

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

 539 4.7% 109.7% 3,219 148.0%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

 40,546 27.4% 3.8% 249,486 12.4%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

 1,598 219.60% 108.9% 5,089 25.2%

Financial Derivatives
Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY
Change		YTDYTD
Change		Turnover
(EUR mn)

IBEX 35 Futures

 405 12.4% -10.9% 2,319 -20.1% 37,779

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

 56 33.5% -21.9% 296 -47.2% 521
IBEX 35 Options 30 33.3% -67.0% 310 -59.7% 272

Stock Futures

 839

11531.8%

 -4.5% 6,995 43.5%

314
Stock Options 1,270 33.7% -11.8% 6,709 -1.2% 1,022
Power Derivatives (MW) 302,142 -31.1% -82.2%

2,473

 -47.7% 18

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

 9,593.0 6.0% 16.6%

IBEX Medium Cap

 13,374.8 1.4% 4.5%

IBEX Small Cap

 8,062.1 7.2% 12.2%

IBEX Grow 15

 2,172.4 0.8% -8.8%

VIBEX

 12.0 -25.6% -26.0%

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

 

More Detailed Information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach