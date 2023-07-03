SIX Exchanges Figures June 2023

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.
Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange
|
Combined Figures*
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Turnover in CHF bn
|138.6
|9.3%
|-1.3%
|818.1
|-16.2%
|Turnover in EUR bn
|142.0
|8.9%
|-1.3%
|837.9
|-16.2%
|Transactions
|5,663,697
|-0.6%
|-30.8%
|39,509,136
|49.3%
|
SMI
|11,280.3
|0.6%
|5.0%
|n.a.
|5.1%
|IBEX 35
|9,593.0
|6.0%
|18.5%
|n.a.
|16.6%
Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange
- Trading turnover of CHF 89.7 billion (+2.5% month-on-month)
- 3,578,251 transactions (-1.4% month-on-month)
- SMI index at 11,280.3 points at the end of the month (+0.6% month-on-month)
|
Segment
|
Month (in CHF mn)
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Turnover Equities**
|68,746
|1.9%
|-10.2%
|438,951
|-21.2%
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|14,774
|-4.4%
|3.9%
|83,357
|5.0%
|
Turnover ETF
|5,649
|42.6%
|-8.4%
|28,762
|-53.2%
|
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
|580
|-18.8%
|-33.8%
|4,445
|-41.9%
|
Turnover Total
|89,749
|2.5%
|-8.3%
|555,515
|-21.3%
|
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Transactions Equities**
|3,343,890
|-2.2%
|-29.0%
|23,258,801
|-29.4%
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|40,308
|7.4%
|42.7%
|232,531
|51.5%
|
Transactions ETF
|164,010
|14.5%
|17.0%
|881,053
|-10.0%
|
Transactions Securitized Derivatives
|30,043
|1.8%
|-25.2%
|206,794
|-35.6%
|
Transactions Total
|3,578,251
|-1.4%
|-27.3%
|24,579,179
|-28.6%
|
Product Listing
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Number Product Listings Fixed Income
|58
|45.0%
|31.8%
|243
|4.7%
|
Volume Listed via Fixed Income (CHF mn)
|12,694
|43.5%
|11.4%
|67,793
|14.3%
|
Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives
|8,639
|10.1%
|-3.5%
|53,436
|32.7%
|
Swiss Indices
|
Month-End Reading
|
Change Versus End of Previous Month
|Change Since End of Last Year
|
SMI® PR
|11,280.3
|0.6%
|5.1%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,768.9
|1.0%
|7.8%
|
SMIM® PR
|2,695.0
|0.7%
|8.8%
|
SPI® TR
|14,861.8
|0.5%
|8.2%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,121.5
|0.4%
|10.0%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|6,476.2
|-0.7%
|5.9%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4,903.5
|-0.3%
|-0.9%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|126.9
|0.0%
|3.6%
Key Figures BME Exchange
- Trading in shares on the Spanish stock market rose to EUR 25,304 million, 10.4% more than in May
- The amount traded on the fixed-income markets increased by 41.9% in June and by 58.5% over the year
- The number of Equity Futures contracts accumulated growth of 43.5% so far in 2023
|
Segment
|
Month (in EUR mn)
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Turnover Equities
|25,304
|10.4%
|-22.7%
|164,926
|-22.0%
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|24,632
|10.4%
|131.1%
|103,184
|58.5%
|
Turnover ETF
|94
|25.6%
|-31.3%
|609
|-38.2%
|
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
|30
|27.5%
|-61.1%
|184
|-30.8%
|
Turnover Total
|50,061
|24.0%
|14.8%
|268,904
|-3.1%
|
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Transactions Equities
|2,070,591
|0.7%
|-36.2%
|14,840,222
|-35.2%
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|3,676
|29.2%
|97.6%
|17,307
|57.0%
|
Transactions ETF
|6,200
|6.7%
|-36.1%
|43,534
|-24.5%
|
Transactions Securitized Derivatives
|4,979
|26.2%
|-26.3%
|28,894
|-35.6%
|
Transactions Total
|2,085,446
|0.8%
|-36.1%
|14,929,957
|-35.2%
|
Product Listing
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Number Product Listings Fixed Income
|539
|4.7%
|109.7%
|3,219
|148.0%
|
Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)
|40,546
|27.4%
|3.8%
|249,486
|12.4%
|
Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives
|1,598
|219.60%
|108.9%
|5,089
|25.2%
|
Financial Derivatives
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY
Change
|YTD
|YTD
Change
|Turnover
(EUR mn)
|
IBEX 35 Futures
|405
|12.4%
|-10.9%
|2,319
|-20.1%
|37,779
|
Mini IBEX 35 Futures
|56
|33.5%
|-21.9%
|296
|-47.2%
|521
|IBEX 35 Options
|30
|33.3%
|-67.0%
|310
|-59.7%
|272
|
Stock Futures
|839
|
11531.8%
|-4.5%
|6,995
|43.5%
|
314
|Stock Options
|1,270
|33.7%
|-11.8%
|6,709
|-1.2%
|1,022
|Power Derivatives (MW)
|302,142
|-31.1%
|-82.2%
|
2,473
|-47.7%
|18
|
Spanish Indices
|
Month-End Reading
|
Change Versus End of Previous Month
|Change Since End of Last Year
|
IBEX 35
|9,593.0
|6.0%
|16.6%
|
IBEX Medium Cap
|13,374.8
|1.4%
|4.5%
|
IBEX Small Cap
|8,062.1
|7.2%
|12.2%
|
IBEX Grow 15
|2,172.4
|0.8%
|-8.8%
|
VIBEX
|12.0
|-25.6%
|-26.0%
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below.