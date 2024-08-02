Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

SIX Exchanges Figures July 2024

Date 02/08/2024

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF mn

126,876

-2.1%

20.5%

976,969

6.3%

Turnover in EUR mn

132,953

-0.7%

21.4%

1,023,766

7.0%

Transactions

6,523,339

11.4%

20.6%

47,147,371

5.0%

SMI

12,317.4

2.7%

8.9%

n.a.

10.6%

IBEX 35

11,065.0

1.1%

14.8%

n.a.

9.5%

*includes provisional figures for all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange (except Financial Derivatives); for indices, ‘YTD Change’ refers to the change since beginning of the year. Exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • SMI index at 12,317.4 points at the end of the month (+10.6% YTD Change)
  • Trading turnover of CHF 94,914 million (+17.4% YTD Change)
  • 4,081,041 transactions (+14.4% MOM Change)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

63,943

-0.2%

22.0%

467,399

-4.9%

Turnover Fixed Income

22,753 

4.4% 

141.9% 

215,658 

132.5% 

Turnover ETF

7,491 

32.1% 

80.9% 

41,760 

26.7% 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

727 

19.7% 

38.5% 

5,207 

4.8% 

Turnover Total

94,914 

3.0% 

42.8% 

730,024 

17.4% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

3,794,278 

14.7% 

24.9% 

26,396,978 

0.4% 

Transactions Fixed Income

33,996 

-2.8% 

2.9% 

253,520 

-4.5% 

Transactions ETF

213,515 

11.9% 

62.2% 

1,316,318 

30.0% 

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

39,252 

19.5% 

33.1% 

265,273 

12.3% 

Transactions Total

4,081,041 

14.4% 

26.2% 

28,232,089 

1.5% 

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

37

-26.0%

15.6%

275

0.0% 

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

5,215

-52.9%

-16.2%

69,928

-5.5%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

9,701

18.1%

23.9%

65,007

6.1%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

12,317.4

2.7%

10.6% 

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

2,000.8

2.9%

12.6%

SMIM® PR

2,682.3

4.1%

4.6%

SPI® TR

16,356.3

2.8%

12.3%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,358.3

3.3%

8.0%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

7,331.8

6.6%

19.7%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,983.9

4.0%

9.1%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

135.4

1.2%

3.0%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • Equity turnover and transactions +5.9% and +10.8% YTD
  • Fixed Income trading volume of 9.3 billion in July 2024
  • Number of Mini Ibex 35 Futures contracts traded +30.2% MOM Change

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

24,035

-17.3%

6.9%

198,512

5.9% 

Turnover Fixed Income

9,349

-1.4%

-47.4%

59,474

-50.8%

Turnover ETF

77

7.3%

-25.4%

619

-13.1%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

32

42.4%

-12.8%

169

-23.3%

Turnover Total

33,493

-13.3%

-17.1%

258,774

-16.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities

2,430,949

6.8%

12.4%

18,838,411

10.8%

Transactions Fixed Income

1,931

-0.7%

-31.9%

14,161

-29.7%

Transactions ETF

4,675

-3.1%

-33.5%

36,246

-28.3%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

4,743

22.8%

13.9%

26,464

-19.9%

Transactions Total

2,442,298

6.8%

12.2%

18,915,282

10.6%

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

373

13.0%

-35.4%

2,462

-35.1% 

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

24,223

-41.0%

-13.8%

225,819

-18.7%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

500

-58.9%

 n.a.

5,067

-0.4%

Financial Derivatives
Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY
Change		YTDYTD
Change		Turnover
(EUR mn)

IBEX 35 Futures

382

4.8%

7.3%

2,591

-3.1%

42,424 

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

65

30.2%

45.7%

368

7.9%

724

IBEX 35 Options

24

-51.5%

-22.4%

457

34.0%

264

Stock Futures

6

-99.5%

-49.0%

7,141

1.9%

12

Stock Options

893

3.2%

92.5%

5,893

-17.8%

952

Power Derivatives (MW)

601

-14.3%

152.4%

4,649

70.1%

43

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

11,065.0

1.1%

9.5% 

IBEX Medium Cap

14,547.7

0.0%

7.4%

IBEX Small Cap

8,540.2

0.6%

7.5%

IBEX Grow 15

1,574.5

-5.2%

-12.8%

VIBEX

12.3

-17.1%

-1.3%

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

 

More Detailed Information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity
