Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

SIX Exchanges Figures February 2024

Date 01/03/2024

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF mn

143,051

-0.1%

-9.7%

287,450

-12.4%

Turnover in EUR mn

149,359 

-2.7% 

-6.2% 

300,126 

-8.7% 

Transactions

6,801,446 

-5.3% 

-0.6% 

13,980,692 

-0.3% 

SMI

11,438.9 

0.9% 

3.1% 

n.a. 

2.7% 

IBEX 35

10,001.1 

-0.8% 

6.5% 

n.a. 

-1.0% 

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange (except Financial Derivatives); for indices, ‘YTD Change’ refers to the change since beginning of the year. Exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • Trading turnover of CHF 112.7 billion (+31.9% YOY)
  • 4,108,158 trades (-0.4% Month-on-Month)
  • SMI index at 11,438.9 points at the end of the month (+2.7% YTD)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

65,101

6.9%

-5.3%

126,002

-9.0%

Turnover Fixed Income

41,841 

-10.1% 

272.7% 

88,386 

254.9% 

Turnover ETF

5,025 

-3.7% 

3.7% 

10,243 

6.8% 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

777 

28.2% 

13.7% 

1,384 

-4.3% 

Turnover Total

112,745 

-0.5% 

31.9% 

226,014 

29.5% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

3,848,773 

-1.1% 

0.8% 

7,738,462 

-2.3% 

Transactions Fixed Income

41,389 

9.7% 

12.7% 

79,135 

11.0% 

Transactions ETF

177,244 

8.9% 

34.9% 

340,071 

20.4% 

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

40,752 

17.9% 

12.6% 

75,331 

2.5% 

Transactions Total

4,108,158 

-0.4% 

2.2% 

8,232,999 

-1.4% 

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

34

17.2%

-24.4%

63

-26.7%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

8,059

-42.4%

-16.3%

22,040

-28.7%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

8,186

-8.7%

 15.5% 17,156

-11.7%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

11,438.9

0.9%

2.7%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,866.8

3.1%

5.1%

SMIM® PR

2,562.1

-0.4%

-0.1%

SPI® TR

14,857.7

0.6%

2.0%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,002.3

0.7%

0.8%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

6,504.2

3.1%

6.2%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,776.8

4.2%

4.6%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

131.2

0.3%

-0.3%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • Turnover in equities is 5.1% higher than in the previous month
  • Turnover in Fixed Income in February amounted to EUR 6.9 billion
  • Energy Derivatives contracts traded increased 129% compared to February 2023

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

24,566

5.1%

-0.4%

47,934

-8.2%

Turnover Fixed Income

6,968

-22.7%

-49.0%

15,979

-46.5%

Turnover ETF

87

-19.7%

-9.7%

195

1.7%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

20

23.7%

-14.3%

37

-50.4%

Turnover Total

31,642

-2.6%

-17.7%

64,145

-22.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities

2,683,449

-11.8%

4.4%

5,725,790

6.0%

Transactions Fixed Income

1,954

-9.2%

-28.3%

4,105

-26.6%

Transactions ETF

4,510

-29.3%

-25.0%

10,887

-18.7%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

3,375

-4.6%

-33.2%

6,911

-30.3%

Transactions Total

2,693,288

-11.8%

4.2%

5,747,693

5.8%

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

313

2.0%

-50.2%

620

-41.7%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

36,808.2

-13.2%

-21.5%

79,222.8

-20.2%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

500

-72.99%

-42.4%

2,351

-5.6%

Financial Derivatives
Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY
Change		YTDYTD
Change		Turnover
(EUR mn)

IBEX 35 Futures

 355

-12.1%

-0.7%

759

1.8%

35,497

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

49

-16.0%

11.5%

107

20.0%

488

IBEX 35 Options

20

-42.9%

-57.3%

54

-69.4%

188

Stock Futures

24

-13.0%

-75.6%

52

-72.1%

26

Stock Options

841

12.2%

-22.7%

1,590

-34.6%

689

Power Derivatives (MW)

807

-18.6%

129.2%

1,799

90.1%

44

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

10,001.1

-0.8%

-1.0%

IBEX Medium Cap

12,995.3

-2.7%

-4.1%

IBEX Small Cap

7,827.8

-1.2%

-1.5%

IBEX Grow 15

1,739.8

2.4%

-3.7%

VIBEX

12.5

-5.8%

0.7%

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

More Detailed Information

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity


MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg