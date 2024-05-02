Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

SIX Exchanges Figures April 2024

Date 02/05/2024

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Due to a public holiday in Spain, these figures will be added on 3 May.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • SMI index at 11,260.9 points at the end of the month (+1.1% YTD)
  • Trading turnover of CHF 91,728 million (+18.3% YOY Change)
  • 4,269,212 transactions (+23.6% YOY Change)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

68,882

-8.6%

10.9%

270,285

-10.7%

Turnover Fixed Income

16,060 

-56.6% 

44.0% 

141,421 

166.2% 

Turnover ETF

5,935 

7.7% 

61.2% 

21,764 

13.6% 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

852 

-9.6% 

47.3% 

3,178 

0.9% 

Turnover Total

91,728 

-22.8% 

18.3% 

436,648 

15.5% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

3,996,327 

-1.0% 

22.2% 

15,769,561 

-4.4% 

Transactions Fixed Income

30,825 

-13.0% 

-11.7% 

145,393 

-6.0% 

Transactions ETF

202,977 

13.0% 

67.2% 

722,684 

26.0% 

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

39,083 

-8.1% 

46.2% 

156,949 

6.6% 

Transactions Total

4,269,212 

-0.5% 

23.6% 

16,794,587 

-3.3% 

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

35

-2.8%

34.6%

134

-7.6% 

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

6,702

-20.4%

1.3%

37,157

-19.7%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

10,298

1.1%

51.1%

37,635

1.8%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

11,260.9

-4.0%

1.1% 

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,839.3

-4.4%

3.5%

SMIM® PR

2,561.8

-3.0%

-0.1%

SPI® TR

15,066.7

-2.4%

3.4%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,109.8

-1.5%

3.0%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

6,563.2

-3.3%

7.2%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,613.3

-8.3%

1.0%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

131.9

-0.2%

0.3%

Key Figures BME Exchange

Due to a public holiday in Spain, these figures will be added on 3 May.

