SIX Exchanges Figures April 2024

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange
Due to a public holiday in Spain, these figures will be added on 3 May.
Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange
- SMI index at 11,260.9 points at the end of the month (+1.1% YTD)
- Trading turnover of CHF 91,728 million (+18.3% YOY Change)
- 4,269,212 transactions (+23.6% YOY Change)
|
Segment
|
Month (in CHF mn)
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Turnover Equities**
|
68,882
|
-8.6%
|
10.9%
|
270,285
|
-10.7%
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|
16,060
|
-56.6%
|
44.0%
|
141,421
|
166.2%
|
Turnover ETF
|
5,935
|
7.7%
|
61.2%
|
21,764
|
13.6%
|
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
|
852
|
-9.6%
|
47.3%
|
3,178
|
0.9%
|
Turnover Total
|
91,728
|
-22.8%
|
18.3%
|
436,648
|
15.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|
YOY Change
|
YTD
|
YTD Change
|
Transactions Equities**
|
3,996,327
|
-1.0%
|
22.2%
|
15,769,561
|
-4.4%
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|
30,825
|
-13.0%
|
-11.7%
|
145,393
|
-6.0%
|
Transactions ETF
|
202,977
|
13.0%
|
67.2%
|
722,684
|
26.0%
|
Transactions Securitized Derivatives
|
39,083
|
-8.1%
|
46.2%
|
156,949
|
6.6%
|
Transactions Total
|
4,269,212
|
-0.5%
|
23.6%
|
16,794,587
|
-3.3%
|
Product Listing
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Number Product Listings Fixed Income
|
35
|
-2.8%
|
34.6%
|
134
|
-7.6%
|
Volume Listed via Fixed Income (CHF mn)
|
6,702
|
-20.4%
|
1.3%
|
37,157
|
-19.7%
|
Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives
|
10,298
|
1.1%
|
51.1%
|
37,635
|
1.8%
|
Swiss Indices
|
Month End Reading
|
Change Versus End of Previous Month
|Change Since End of Last Year
|
SMI® PR
|
11,260.9
|
-4.0%
|
1.1%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|
1,839.3
|
-4.4%
|
3.5%
|
SMIM® PR
|
2,561.8
|
-3.0%
|
-0.1%
|
SPI® TR
|
15,066.7
|
-2.4%
|
3.4%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|
5,109.8
|
-1.5%
|
3.0%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|
6,563.2
|
-3.3%
|
7.2%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|
4,613.3
|
-8.3%
|
1.0%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|
131.9
|
-0.2%
|
0.3%
Key Figures BME Exchange
Due to a public holiday in Spain, these figures will be added on 3 May.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.