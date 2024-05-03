SIX Exchanges Figures: April 2024

- SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain
Combined Figures SIX & BME
April
MoM change
YoY change
YTD
YTD change
Turnover* in CHF million
132,844
-13.6%
14.4%
132,844
-13.6%
Turnover* in EUR million
136,059
-13.9%
15.1%
136,059
-13.9%
Transactions*
7,112,773
-0.3%
31.5%
7,112,773
-0.3%
SMI®
11,260.9
-4%
-1.5%
n.a.
1.1%
IBEX35®
10,854.0
-2.0%
17.5%
n.a.
7.4%
*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter, For indices, “YTD Change” refers to the change since beginning of the year,
BME
- Turnover in equities up 12.6% over the previous month
- The amount traded in fixed income rose 39.1% vs. March
- Energy Derivatives contracts up 69.1% in the year
BME (turnover in EUR million)
April
MoM change
YoY change
YTD
YTD change
Turnover Equities
33,070
12.6%
20.5%
110,371
-5.4%
Turnover Fixed Income
8.922
39,1%
-24,2%
31.313
-48,8%
Turnover ETFs
84
-19.4%
27.8%
382
-13.2%
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
35
108.2%
102.4%
88
-32.1%
Turnover total
42,111
17.3%
7.2%
142,154
-20.3%
Transactions Equities
2,831,699
-0.1%
45,5%
11,390,948
6.3%
Transactions Fixed Income
2,111
13.4%
11.0%
8,078
-25.1%
Transactions ETFs
5,713
3.7%
23,9%
22,107
-29.9%
Trans, Securitized Derivatives
4,038
10.3%
28,7%
14,610
-26.8%
Transactions total
2,843,561
0.0%
45.4%
11,435,743
6.1%
Nº Product Listed Fixed Income
394
5.3%
-18.4%
1,388
-35.9%
Capital listed via Fixed Income
25,004
-18.8%
-20.9%
135,029
-23.8%
Nº Prod, Listed Secur, Derivatives
0
-100. 0%
0.0%
2,851
-4.7%
BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts
April
MoM change
YoY change
YTD
YTD change
Turnover (Mill Eur)
IBEX 35® Future
392
7.3%
17.0%
1.516
-2.4%
42,130
Mini IBEX 35® Future
63
46.6%
93.1%
213
7.3%
684
IBEX 35® Options
76
-43.7%
338.9%
266
3.2%
822
Stock Futures
102
-97.0%
10.7%
3.570
-41.9%
66
Stock Options
838
-12.6%
9.6%
3.387
-24.5%
722
Power Derivatives (MW)
599
12.6%
103.3%
2.931
69.1%
33
Index
April
MoM change
YTD change
IBEX 35®
10.854
-2,0%
7,4%
IBEX® Medium Cap
13.709
1,9%
1,2%
IBEX® Small Cap
8.256
3,1%
3,9%
IBEX® Growth 15
1.751
-6,6%
-3,1%
Vibex®
13
18,0%
3,1%
SIX
- SMI index at 11,260.9 points at the end of the month (+1.1% YTD)
- Trading turnover of CHF 91,728 million (+18.3% YOY Change)
- 4,269,212 transactions (+23.6% YOY Change)
SIX (turnover in CHF million)
April
MoM change
YoY change
YTD
YTD change
Turnover Equities**
68,882
-8.6%
10.9%
270,285
-10.7%
Turnover Fixed Income
16,060
-56.6%
44.0%
141,421
166.2%
Turnover ETFs
5,935
7.7%
61.2%
21,764
13.6%
Turn, Securitized Derivatives
852
-9.6%
47.3%
3,178
0.9%
Turnover total
91,728
-22.8%
18.3%
436,648
15.5%
Transactions Equities**
3.996.327
-1,0%
22,2%
15.769.561
-4,4%
Transactions Fixed Income
30.825
-13,0%
-11,7%
145.393
-6,0%
Transactions ETFs
202.977
13,0%
67,2%
722.684
26,0%
Trans, Secur, Derivatives
39.083
-8,1%
46,2%
156.949
6,6%
Transactions total
4.269.212
-0,5%
23,6%
16.794.587
-3,3%
Nº Product Listed Fixed Income
35
-2.8%
34.6%
134
-7.6%
Capital Raised via Fixed Income*
6.702
-20.4%
1.3%
37,157
-19.7%
Nº Product Listed Secur, Derivatives
10.298
1.1%
51.1%
37,635
1.8%
* million CHF
Index
April
MoM change
YTD change
SMI® PR
11,260.9
-4.0%
1.1%
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
1,839.3
-4.4%
3.5%
SMIM® PR
2,561.8
-3.0%
-0.1%
SPI® TR
15,066.7
-2.4%
3.4%
SPI EXTRA® TR
5,109.8
-1.5%
3.0%
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
6,563.2
-3.3%
7.2%
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
4,613.3
-8.3%
1.0%
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
131.9
-0.2%
0.3%