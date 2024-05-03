Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

SIX Exchanges Figures: April 2024

Date 03/05/2024

  • SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain

 

Combined Figures SIX & BME

April

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

Turnover* in CHF million

132,844

-13.6%

14.4%

132,844

-13.6%

Turnover* in EUR million

136,059

-13.9%

15.1%

136,059

-13.9%

Transactions*

7,112,773

-0.3%

31.5%

7,112,773

-0.3%

SMI®

11,260.9

-4%

-1.5%

n.a.

1.1%

IBEX35®

10,854.0

-2.0%

17.5%

n.a.

7.4%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter, For indices, “YTD Change” refers to the change since beginning of the year,

BME

  • Turnover in equities up 12.6% over the previous month
  • The amount traded in fixed income rose 39.1% vs. March
  • Energy Derivatives contracts up 69.1% in the year

BME (turnover in EUR million)

April

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

 

Turnover Equities

33,070

12.6%

20.5%

110,371

-5.4%

 

Turnover Fixed Income

8.922

39,1%

-24,2%

31.313

-48,8%

 

Turnover ETFs

84

-19.4%

27.8%

382

-13.2%

 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

35

108.2%

102.4%

88

-32.1%

 

Turnover total

42,111

17.3%

7.2%

142,154

-20.3%

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions Equities

2,831,699

-0.1%

45,5%

11,390,948

6.3%

 

Transactions Fixed Income

2,111

13.4%

11.0%

8,078

-25.1%

 

Transactions ETFs

5,713

3.7%

23,9%

22,107

-29.9%

 

Trans, Securitized Derivatives

4,038

10.3%

28,7%

14,610

-26.8%

 

Transactions total

2,843,561

0.0%

45.4%

11,435,743

6.1%

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nº Product Listed Fixed Income

394

5.3%

-18.4%

1,388

-35.9%

 

Capital listed via Fixed Income

25,004

-18.8%

-20.9%

135,029

-23.8%

 

Nº Prod, Listed Secur, Derivatives

0

-100. 0%

0.0%

2,851

-4.7%

 

BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts

April

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

Turnover (Mill Eur)

IBEX 35® Future

392

7.3%

17.0%

1.516

-2.4%

42,130

Mini  IBEX 35®  Future

63

46.6%

93.1%

213

7.3%

684

IBEX 35® Options

76

-43.7%

338.9%

266

3.2%

822

Stock Futures

102

-97.0%

10.7%

3.570

-41.9%

66

Stock Options

838

-12.6%

9.6%

3.387

-24.5%

722

Power Derivatives (MW)

599

12.6%

103.3%

2.931

69.1%

33
                         

Index

April

MoM change

YTD change

IBEX 35®

10.854

-2,0%

7,4%

IBEX® Medium Cap

13.709

1,9%

1,2%

IBEX® Small Cap

8.256

3,1%

3,9%

IBEX® Growth 15

1.751

-6,6%

-3,1%

Vibex®

13

18,0%

3,1%

SIX

  • SMI index at 11,260.9 points at the end of the month (+1.1% YTD)
  • Trading turnover of CHF 91,728 million (+18.3% YOY Change)
  • 4,269,212 transactions (+23.6% YOY Change)

SIX (turnover in CHF million)

April

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

 

Turnover Equities**

68,882 

-8.6% 

10.9% 

270,285 

-10.7% 

 

Turnover Fixed Income

16,060 

-56.6% 

44.0% 

141,421 

166.2% 

 

Turnover ETFs

5,935 

7.7% 

61.2% 

21,764 

13.6% 

 

Turn, Securitized Derivatives

852 

-9.6% 

47.3% 

3,178 

0.9% 

 

Turnover total

91,728 

-22.8% 

18.3% 

436,648 

15.5% 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions Equities**

3.996.327 

-1,0% 

22,2% 

15.769.561 

-4,4% 

 

Transactions Fixed Income

30.825 

-13,0% 

-11,7% 

145.393 

-6,0% 

 

Transactions ETFs

202.977 

13,0% 

67,2% 

722.684 

26,0% 

 

Trans, Secur, Derivatives

39.083 

-8,1% 

46,2% 

156.949 

6,6% 

 

Transactions total

4.269.212 

-0,5% 

23,6% 

16.794.587 

-3,3% 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nº Product Listed Fixed Income

35 

-2.8% 

34.6% 

134 

-7.6% 

 

Capital Raised via Fixed Income*

6.702 

-20.4% 

1.3% 

37,157 

-19.7% 

 

Nº Product Listed Secur, Derivatives

10.298 

1.1% 

51.1% 

37,635 

1.8% 

 
         

 

  

 

* million CHF
** incl. Funds + ETPs

 

 

 

 

Index

April

MoM change

YTD change

SMI® PR

11,260.9 

-4.0% 

1.1% 

SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR

1,839.3 

-4.4% 

3.5% 

SMIM® PR

2,561.8 

-3.0% 

-0.1% 

SPI® TR

15,066.7 

-2.4% 

3.4% 

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,109.8 

-1.5% 

3.0% 

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

6,563.2 

-3.3% 

7.2% 

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,613.3 

-8.3% 

1.0% 

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

131.9 

-0.2% 

0.3% 
