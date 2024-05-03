SIX Exchanges Figures: April 2024

SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain

Combined Figures SIX & BME April MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover* in CHF million 132,844 -13.6% 14.4% 132,844 -13.6% Turnover* in EUR million 136,059 -13.9% 15.1% 136,059 -13.9% Transactions* 7,112,773 -0.3% 31.5% 7,112,773 -0.3% SMI® 11,260.9 -4% -1.5% n.a. 1.1% IBEX35® 10,854.0 -2.0% 17.5% n.a. 7.4%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter, For indices, “YTD Change” refers to the change since beginning of the year,

BME

Turnover in equities up 12.6% over the previous month

The amount traded in fixed income rose 39.1% vs. March

Energy Derivatives contracts up 69.1% in the year

BME (turnover in EUR million) April MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover Equities 33,070 12.6% 20.5% 110,371 -5.4% Turnover Fixed Income 8.922 39,1% -24,2% 31.313 -48,8% Turnover ETFs 84 -19.4% 27.8% 382 -13.2% Turnover Securitized Derivatives 35 108.2% 102.4% 88 -32.1% Turnover total 42,111 17.3% 7.2% 142,154 -20.3% Transactions Equities 2,831,699 -0.1% 45,5% 11,390,948 6.3% Transactions Fixed Income 2,111 13.4% 11.0% 8,078 -25.1% Transactions ETFs 5,713 3.7% 23,9% 22,107 -29.9% Trans, Securitized Derivatives 4,038 10.3% 28,7% 14,610 -26.8% Transactions total 2,843,561 0.0% 45.4% 11,435,743 6.1% Nº Product Listed Fixed Income 394 5.3% -18.4% 1,388 -35.9% Capital listed via Fixed Income 25,004 -18.8% -20.9% 135,029 -23.8% Nº Prod, Listed Secur, Derivatives 0 -100. 0% 0.0% 2,851 -4.7% BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts April MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover (Mill Eur) IBEX 35® Future 392 7.3% 17.0% 1.516 -2.4% 42,130 Mini IBEX 35® Future 63 46.6% 93.1% 213 7.3% 684 IBEX 35® Options 76 -43.7% 338.9% 266 3.2% 822 Stock Futures 102 -97.0% 10.7% 3.570 -41.9% 66 Stock Options 838 -12.6% 9.6% 3.387 -24.5% 722 Power Derivatives (MW) 599 12.6% 103.3% 2.931 69.1% 33

Index April MoM change YTD change IBEX 35® 10.854 -2,0% 7,4% IBEX® Medium Cap 13.709 1,9% 1,2% IBEX® Small Cap 8.256 3,1% 3,9% IBEX® Growth 15 1.751 -6,6% -3,1% Vibex® 13 18,0% 3,1%

SIX

SMI index at 11,260.9 points at the end of the month (+1.1% YTD)

Trading turnover of CHF 91,728 million (+18.3% YOY Change)

4,269,212 transactions (+23.6% YOY Change)

SIX (turnover in CHF million) April MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover Equities** 68,882 -8.6% 10.9% 270,285 -10.7% Turnover Fixed Income 16,060 -56.6% 44.0% 141,421 166.2% Turnover ETFs 5,935 7.7% 61.2% 21,764 13.6% Turn, Securitized Derivatives 852 -9.6% 47.3% 3,178 0.9% Turnover total 91,728 -22.8% 18.3% 436,648 15.5% Transactions Equities** 3.996.327 -1,0% 22,2% 15.769.561 -4,4% Transactions Fixed Income 30.825 -13,0% -11,7% 145.393 -6,0% Transactions ETFs 202.977 13,0% 67,2% 722.684 26,0% Trans, Secur, Derivatives 39.083 -8,1% 46,2% 156.949 6,6% Transactions total 4.269.212 -0,5% 23,6% 16.794.587 -3,3% Nº Product Listed Fixed Income 35 -2.8% 34.6% 134 -7.6% Capital Raised via Fixed Income* 6.702 -20.4% 1.3% 37,157 -19.7% Nº Product Listed Secur, Derivatives 10.298 1.1% 51.1% 37,635 1.8%

* million CHF

** incl. Funds + ETPs