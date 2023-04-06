BV_Trial Banner.gif
SIX Exchange Regulation: Publication Of The Disclosure Office’s 2022 Annual Report

Date 06/04/2023

The Disclosure Office’s 2022 Annual Report is now available to the public at ser-ag.com, and can be accessed directly via the link below.

 

With the Annual Report 2022, the Disclosure Office reports on its course of business in the past year. In this report, the Disclosure Office deals with specific and complex questions of disclosure law; for example, in the context of a decision in connection with the conclusion of a contract of succession, or the granting of relief in connection with transactions regarding a capital increase.

Annual Report 2022 Disclosure Office
SIX Exchange Regulation AG

