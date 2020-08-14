SIX Exchange Regulation Initiates Investigation Against u-blox Holding AG

On 13 August 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) initiated an investigation against u-blox Holding AG due to a potential violation of the rules on regular reporting obligations.
A preliminary inquiry revealed that there are sufficient indications of a violation of regulations. For this reason, SER initiated an investigation against u-blox Holding AG on 13 August 2020. The potential violation relates to rules on regular reporting obligations, in particular the obligation to submit reportable facts in due time via the Connexor Reporting electronic reporting platform provided for this purpose, from 28 August 2018 to 26 March 2020.
As part of the investigation, SER is examining whether there has been an actual violation of the regulations.
No details will be given about the ongoing proceedings. SER will provide information about the outcome of the proceedings.