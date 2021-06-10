SIX Exchange Regulation Initiates Investigation Against Relief Therapeutics Holding Ltd.

On 10 June 2021, SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) initiated an investigation against RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Ltd. due to a potential violation of the rules on ad hoc publicity.
A preliminary inquiry revealed that there are sufficient indications of a violation of regulations. For this reason, SER initiated an investigation against RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Ltd. on 10 June 2021. The potential violation relates to the rules on ad hoc publicity and is linked to the disclosure of price sensitive facts.
As part of the investigation, SER is examining whether there has been an actual violation of the regulations.
No details will be given about the ongoing proceedings. SER will provide information about the outcome of the proceedings.