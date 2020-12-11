SIX Exchange Regulation: Delisting Sunrise Communications Group Ltd., Opfikon

Sunrise Communications Group Ltd. has requested that all of its listed registered shares (Swiss Security Number 26’729’122 / ISIN CH0267291224) with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange. SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) has approved the companies’ application on 10 December 2020. The decision regarding the delisting of Sunrise Communications Group Ltd. is available on the Website of SER.
The delisting will take place on a yet to be determined date and will be announced by means of an official notice at the latest five trading days prior to the last trading day on SIX Swiss Exchange.
The applicable directive is available at the following link.