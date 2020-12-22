SIX Exchange Regulation: Delisting Rapid Nutrition Plc, London

Rapid Nutrition plc has requested that all of its listed registered shares (Swiss Security Number 24’217’339 / ISIN GB00BLG2TX24) with a nominal value of GBP 0.01 will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange. SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) has approved the companies’ application on 21 December 2020.
The delisting will take place on 23 July 2021, the last trading date at SIX Swiss Exchange will be on 22 July 2021.
The decision regarding the delisting of Rapid Nutrition plc is available on the Website of SER.
The applicable directive is available at the following link.