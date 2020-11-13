SIX Exchange Regulation: Delisting Pargesa Holding AG, Geneva

Pargesa Holding AG has requested that all of its listed bearer shares (Swiss Security Number 2’178’339 / ISIN CH0021783391) with a nominal value of CHF 20.00 will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange. SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) has approved the companies’ application on 12 November 2020. The decision regarding the delisting of Pargesa Holding AG is available on the Website of SER.
The delisting will take place on 23 November 2020, the last trading date at SIX Swiss Exchange will be on 20 November 2020.
