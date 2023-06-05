BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

SIX Exchange Regulation: Delisting Credit Suisse Group Ltd, Zurich

Date 05/06/2023

Credit Suisse Group Ltd has requested that all of its listed registered shares (Swiss Security Number 1’213’853 / ISIN CH 0012138530) with a nominal value of CHF 0.04 shall be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange. SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) has approved the companies’ application on 2 June 2023.

 

The delisting will take place not earlier than 13 June 2023, the last trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange will be no earlier than 12 June 2023. The last trading day will be communicated by means of an Official Notice no later than on the last day of trading before the opening of trading.

 
Decision regarding delisting of Credit Suisse Group Ltd, Zurich

 
 
Applicable Directive
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach