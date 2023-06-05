SIX Exchange Regulation: Delisting Credit Suisse Group Ltd, Zurich

Credit Suisse Group Ltd has requested that all of its listed registered shares (Swiss Security Number 1’213’853 / ISIN CH 0012138530) with a nominal value of CHF 0.04 shall be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange. SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) has approved the companies’ application on 2 June 2023.

The delisting will take place not earlier than 13 June 2023, the last trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange will be no earlier than 12 June 2023. The last trading day will be communicated by means of an Official Notice no later than on the last day of trading before the opening of trading.