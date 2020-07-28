SIX Exchange Regulation Concludes Investigation Into ASMALLWORLD AG

SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) has imposed a fine of CHF 20,000 for violations of the rules concerning the disclosure of management transactions.
SER has sanctioned ASMALLWORLD AG with a fine of CHF 20,000 within the framework of a sanction notice for violations of the rules concerning the disclosure of management transactions.
In particular, ASMALLWORLD AG was accused of not having taken all possible measures to prevent a violation of the rules concerning the disclosure of management transactions. This led to a delayed publication of management transactions on at least two occasions. Therefore, ASMALLWORLD AG was adjudged to have acted in gross negligence.
However, it must also be noted that no sanctions had been imposed on ASMALLWORLD AG since the company was listed, and that the company has since taken steps to avoid such incidents of misconduct in the future.
Given that ASMALLWORLD AG recognises its transgressions and was willing to cooperate after the violations had been committed, the company’s conduct was considered to be a mitigating factor, meaning the fine was set at CHF 20,000. The sanction notice is legally binding.