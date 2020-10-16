SIX Exchange Regulation Concludes Investigation Concerning Addex Therapeutics Ltd

On 16 October 2020, SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) concluded the investigation concerning Addex Therapeutics Ltd in connection with possible violations of the rules on ad hoc publicity and regular reporting obligations.
In November 2018, SER opened an investigation concerning Addex Therapeutics Ltd. The investigation was conducted in connection with possible violations of the rules on ad hoc publicity and regular reporting obligations.
Based on the findings of the investigation, SER concludes that the possible violations will not be pursued further. With the conclusion of the investigation, the sanction proceedings are deemed terminated.