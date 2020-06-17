SIX Exchange Regulation AG Publishes The Decision Regarding Delisting Of BFW Liegenschaften AG, Frauenfeld

BFW Liegenschaften AG has requested that all of its listed registered shares (Swiss Security Number 1‘820‘611 / ISIN CH0018206117) with a nominal value of CHF 6.10 will be delisted from the Swiss stock exchange SIX. SIX Exchange Regulation AG has approved the companies’ application on 16 June 2020. The decision regarding the delisting of BFW Liegenschaften AG is available on the Website of SIX Exchange Regulation AG: https://www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications- market-participants/delisting-decisions.html.
The delisting will take place on a yet to be determined date and will be announced by means of an official notice at the latest five exchange days prior to the last trading day on the Swiss stock exchange.
The applicable directive is available under:
https://www.ser-ag.com/dam/downloads/regulation/listing/directives/DD-en.pdf.