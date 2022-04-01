SIX Completes Acquisition Of 50% Stake In REGIS-TR

SIX has become the sole shareholder of REGIS-TR. The transaction closed yesterday, 31 March, 2022, as planned. The financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.
SIX has successfully completed the acquisition of Clearstream’s 50% stake in REGIS-TR, which has now become a 100% owned SIX company.
REGIS-TR, consisting of REGIS-TR S.A. and REGIS-TR UK Ltd, has a portfolio of over 2,000 European clients across over 40 countries. REGIS-TR is a European trade repository for reporting trades and transactions across multiple product classes and jurisdictions, open to financial and non-financial institutions. The joint venture between BME’s Iberclear and Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream was founded in 2010 and has successfully grown into a leading European trade repository with more than 700 million trade messages processed monthly. As a response to Brexit, REGIS-TR UK was incorporated in 2019, so that REGIS-TR could maintain a continuous reporting service for the UK client base.
REGIS-TR is an important complimentary business to SIX’s existing services with significant potential for further growth. The full consolidation of the business represents an opportunity for SIX to further integrate and deliver a suite of leading streamlined services to customers across Europe.
Javier Hernani, Head Securities Services & member of Executive Board at SIX, highlighted: "Now that the acquisition is successfully completed, we are very happy to fully integrate the REGIS-TR business, which has already been an integral part of BME’s business portfolio. We look forward to taking the business into its next phase of development within SIX. We are delighted to welcome the entire REGIS-TR team with their talent and expertise to SIX."
Thomas Steimann, CEO of REGIS-TR said: “With the acquisition REGIS-TR now closed, we will continue to leverage on the strong operational connections with SIX, we will take advantage of a very experienced and seasoned management team with a deep knowledge of the Trade Repository environment and continue with our dedication to service excellence for our customers.”