SIX Acquires ULTUMUS From ETFS Capital To Strengthen Its ETF And Managed Data Service Offering

SIX, the Swiss and Spanish Exchange group, acquires ULTUMUS, the international index and ETF data specialist, from ETFS Capital, an investment firm focused on growth opportunities across the investment ecosystem.
The global ETF industry is expected to reach record assets of US$9 trillion by the end of Q2 2021. Acquiring ULTUMUS, long-time partners with SIX on the index-business side, enhances their data offering for the fast-growing global ETF market. We believe this transaction is good for the industry, clients and the firms themselves, as it will help trading in ETFs become more transparent and efficient.
ETFS Capital recognised the significant potential of ULTUMUS right from its start. We were the first investor in 2016, investing further in 2018, while actively supporting its growth to enable ULTUMUS to become the global ETF and Managed Data solution provider it is now.
Martyn James, Managing Director, ETFS Capital said: “We are proud to have been part of the ULTUMUS story and to have supported Bernie and the team in their journey from pitchbook to leading market data pioneer. We wish them every future success and are excited to see how they develop as part of SIX in taking the business to the next level.”
Bernie Thurston, CEO, ULTUMUS said: “On behalf of myself and the team, I want to thank the ETFS Capital team for all their support and guidance as we built ULTUMUS into a global business. As their first investee company we learned a lot along the way and they have worked with us throughout to ultimately enable this next step. We are excited by the opportunities ahead and what we can accomplish by now being part of SIX.”
The transaction closed yesterday 12 July 2021. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.