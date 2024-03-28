SIX Acquires Majority Stake In Global Fixed Income Data And Solutions Provider FactEntry

SIX today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in FactEntry, a global provider of fixed income reference data, analytics, and solutions for financial market participants. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances SIX's data offering and aligns with its customers' desire for the company to expand its global fixed income footprint.

The acquisition closed yesterday, March 27, 2024. Financial terms and deal structure details are not being disclosed.

FactEntry's comprehensive fixed income data sets, including reference data, corporate actions, and pricing data, will complement SIX's existing cross-asset data capabilities, enabling the company to provide an even more comprehensive and unified data offering to its customers. This expansion will further strengthen SIX's position as a global leader in financial data and analytics.

"The acquisition of FactEntry is a significant step forward in our strategic growth plans," stated Marion Leslie, Head Financial Information and member of SIX's Executive Board. "FactEntry's expertise and data offerings will greatly enhance our fixed income data capabilities and enable us to provide even greater value to our customers."

The acquisition of FactEntry also brings valuable expertise in data collection and processing, which will accelerate SIX's time to market for new products and services. This expertise adds to SIX’s ability to provide regulation ready content and will support the enhancement of ESG, funds and index content, further expanding the company's reach across the financial industry.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our plans to broaden the breadth and depth of our cross-asset content”, added Leslie. “By combining FactEntry's expertise with our own, we are creating a truly compelling global cross-asset data provider for the front, middle, and back office."

With this acquisition, SIX continues to build its position as a provider of fixed income data and solutions, empowering financial market participants with the insights and tools they need to make informed decisions. The company's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity will continue to drive its growth in the years to come.



