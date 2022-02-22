 Skip to main Content
Singulus Technologies Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin Threatens To Impose Coercive Fines

Date 22/02/2022

BaFin issued a notice on 7 February 2022 ordering Singulus Technologies Aktiengesellschaft to comply with the financial reporting requirements under sections 114 et seq. of the Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG) and threatening to impose coercive fines totalling EUR 220,000.

 

Singulus Technologies Aktiengesellschaft contravened the requirements under section 114 (1) sentences 2 and 3 of the WpHG with respect to the annual financial information for the financial year 2020.

The notice is immediately enforceable but not yet final and binding.