Singulus Technologies Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin Threatens To Impose Coercive Fines

BaFin issued a notice on 7 February 2022 ordering Singulus Technologies Aktiengesellschaft to comply with the financial reporting requirements under sections 114 et seq. of the Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG) and threatening to impose coercive fines totalling EUR 220,000.
Singulus Technologies Aktiengesellschaft contravened the requirements under section 114 (1) sentences 2 and 3 of the WpHG with respect to the annual financial information for the financial year 2020.
The notice is immediately enforceable but not yet final and binding.