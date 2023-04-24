Singapore International Ferrous Week Returns On 22-26 May, Focuses On The Steelmaking Value Chain’s Decarbonisation

The Singapore International Ferrous Week (SIFW) returns on 22-26 May as Asia’s premier ferrous metals event, with a focus on the steel ecosystem’s decarbonisation with an aim to transition to net zero.

Themed “Resilience in a Low Carbon Future”, SIFW 2023 will bring together industry decision-makers and experts to discuss a range of topics related to the economics, price discovery, risk management and race to net zero across the iron ore, steel, shipping and coking coal industries.

Playing to its strengths as the global price discovery centre for key commodities powering Asia’s growth, SGX Commodities has been running this week-long conference, formerly known as the Singapore Iron Ore Week, for the past decade.

William Chin, Head of Commodities, SGX Group, said, “What started off as a forum focused on iron ore has evolved into an annual flagship conference for the entire steelmaking value chain – a strong reflection of SGX Commodities’ role in supporting price discovery and risk management for the steel, iron ore, coking coal and shipping sectors. These are critical industries powering core growth pillars in the global economy, and with that an important recognition and focus on the role of climate leadership. We are delighted to be teaming up with some of the best commodities content providers to provide deep insights into these industries, and importantly share best practices in accelerating decarbonisation in the green transition amid the global race to net zero.”

As the world’s most important engineering and construction material with few known substitutes, steel plays a critical role in the global economy.

Lee Pak Sing, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of EnterpriseSG, said, “Singapore is home to a diverse and vibrant trading community, including some of the world’s largest steel and iron ore entities. This has spurred the growth of the ferrous metals sector, which has become an important contributor to Singapore’s trade and economy. In line with our Trade 2030 vision to deepen and widen trade, Enterprise Singapore is pleased to co-organise SIFW 2023 for players from the ferrous metals and shipping sectors to discuss opportunities in sustainability and business resiliency.”

SIFW 2023 is jointly organised by SGX Commodities, Enterprise Singapore and Esteel, with Fastmarkets, S&P Global Commodity Insights and TradeWinds as Official Partners, running the following forums:

◾ Singapore Green Steel Forum 2023

◾ Singapore Iron Ore Forum 2023

◾ Shipowners Forum Singapore 2023

◾ Singapore Coking Coal Conference 2023

To find out more about SIFW 2023 and to register as a delegate, visit www.sifw.sg.