Singapore Homegrown SME Neo & Partners Global Wins - Best Infrastructure Provider At The Waterstechnology Asia Awards 2020

Neo & Partners Global, a finance & technology group serving the capital markets sector buy-side community of commodity trading advisors, family offices, fund management companies and proprietary trading firms, announced today that its Trading-Atrium, has won Best Infrastructure Provider at the coveted WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020 alongside one other Singapore-based luminary as DBS Bank and distinguished leading global firms. The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence in providing the most innovative infrastructure to the capital markets, announced on July 9, 2020.
Amongst other accolades, Neo & Partners Global was a recipient of the Singapore prestigious Total Defence Awards 2017 in the NS Advocate Award for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and awarded the national-level NS Mark (Gold) accreditation for the second time running.
“As a young Singapore homegrown SME serving the capital markets sector buy-side community, we are honored that the Trading-Atrium and its eco-system has been recognized by industry leaders in this year's WatersTechnology Asia awards," said (Eric) Neo Say Wei, Founder and Chairman, Neo & Partners Global.
"The Trading-Atrium has positioned Singapore squarely at centre of an electronic trading revolution. It is a prime example of how the Trading-Atrium and its eco-system all add up to an effective and efficient trading business environment. Receiving this award during the current period of COVID-19 in capital markets sector underscores the value clients find in our solutions. The end result: Neo & Partners Global's clients can operate more profitably, continually adapt better to a fast-changing environment and grow sustainably.” added (Eric) Neo Say Wei.
The Trading-Atrium is a multi-asset and broker-neutral facility platform that forms a unique eco-system creation, development and a 360° array of technological innovative features which includes an advanced purpose-built electronic and voice trading facility infrastructure, low latency dual resilient network diversity, systematic trading capabilities and professional services. All set up in a state-of-the-art design befitting of the word Trading-Atrium.
With its aspiration, mission and vision, Neo & Partners Global’s Trading-Atrium had delivered what it set out to do six years ago. During the last 12 months, Neo & Partners Global had again demonstrated, under pressure, in delivering the most innovative capital markets infrastructure, business development services, engineering services and responsiveness to its clients’ demands with top-notch planning and execution quality. Such clients include:
- A Singapore-based Monetary Authority of Singapore Registered Fund Management Company.
- A UK-based options market making and sales advisory firm with a global trading footprint, operating in Equities, Fixed Income, Commodities and FX derivatives markets.
- A Singapore-based Private Family Office trading team.
- A Top Ranked Global Leader in Derivatives and Equity Clearing from the Netherlands.
What may take a large company to deliver similarly with more manpower, Neo & Partners Global’s team with its nimble size force had delivered the same with breakneck speed.
Demonstrating one of its core values of excellence, in the span of less than 48 hours, the Neo & Partners Global team executed flawlessly its plan to bring live a new Singapore-based Private Family Office trading client into its Trading-Atrium private trading room shortly after securing the deal. This breakneck speed of execution additionally involved trading applications and IP Hoot-n-Holler system connecting to its client’s counterparties.
In yet another achievement, this time involving a transformation of a Trading-Atrium private trading room into a COVID-19 Business Continuity Planning Work Site for a Top Ranked Global Leader in Derivatives and Equity Clearing from the Netherlands. This again took less than 48 hours which additionally involved connecting to their Global Network, including IP voice and video conferencing.
“All these are the results of the design philosophy of the Trading-Atrium that is simple but powerful: the sum of the parts must be greater than the whole.” (Eric) Neo Say Wei concluded.