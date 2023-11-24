Singapore FinTech Festival 2023 Attracts Record 66,000 Participants

The eighth edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) came to a close on 17 November 2023, drawing a record 66,000 participants, up from 62,000 attendees in 2022. The Festival extended its global reach this year, with participants hailing from 150 countries and regions, an increase from the 115 countries represented in 2022, and attracted a line-up of over 970 speakers.





SFF 2023 highlights include:

More than 2,400 government and regulatory attendees across 530 central banks, regulatory institutions and other government organisations participated in the Regulation Zone .

56 sessions at the Technology Zone showcased advancements in Artificial Intelligence and quantum technologies, as well as their practical applications in e-commerce and payments.

At the new Founders Zone , Investor Office Hours provided a platform to match more than 200 investors with some 270 startup founders.

Over 240 mentorship sessions held at the Talent Zone , complemented by collaborations with four Institutions of Higher Learning for certification programmes.

The ESG Zone hosted the launch of MAS’ Gprnt digital platform – a culmination of Project Greenprint – which will serve as a baseline for all businesses to seamlessly report their ESG information moving forward.

The invite-only Elevandi Insights on 14 November attracted 1,500 participants and hosted 28 deep-dive roundtables focused on charting a course for technology adoption in financial services in the year ahead. Key outcomes for each roundtable will be published by the first quarter of 2024 .

The SFF organising team extends its deepest appreciation to all sponsors, speakers, partners, and attendees for making SFF 2023 a resounding success. Preparations are already underway for SFF 2024, which will be held from 6 to 8 November in 2024. Elevandi Insights, the curtain raiser to SFF 2024, will be held from 4 to 5 November.

