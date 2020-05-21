Simplifile Adds E-recording In 55 Eastern And Southern U.S. Jurisdictions

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that 55 recording jurisdictions in the eastern and southern U.S. have joined Simplifile’s e-recording network. Simplifile is part of ICE Mortgage Services, which applies technology and high-capacity infrastructure to make the mortgage process electronic and more efficient.
“As the need for e-recording becomes more pressing in our current climate, we welcome jurisdictions who are looking for ways to continue to deliver excellent service to their constituents. Document recording represents an important step in the closing stages of the mortgage transaction, and the ability to electronically submit and return mortgage documents for recording extends the value of digital mortgage efforts beyond the closing table,” said Paul Clifford, President of Simplifile. “These most recent additions to our ever-growing e-recording network have demonstrated their commitment to providing efficient service, as well as improving the document recording process and the real estate transaction as a whole through technology.”
The newest jurisdictions to join Simplifile’s e-recording network are:
- Geneva County, Ala.
- Marshall County, Ala.
- Tuscaloosa County, Ala.
- Franklin County, Ark.
- Town of Preston, Conn.
- Town of Windham, Conn.
- Town of Wolcott, Conn.
- Thomas County, Ga.
- Hendry County, Fla.
- Christian County, Ky.
- Daviess County, Ky.
- Hardin County, Ky.
- Henderson County, Ky.
- Jefferson County, Ky.
- Knott County, Ky.
- Oldham County, Ky.
- Warren County, Ky.
- Calcasieu Parish, La.
- Vermilion Parish, La.
- Piscataquis County, Maine
- Bristol North Land Court, Mass.
- DeSoto County, Miss.
- Hancock County, Miss.
- Hinds County, Miss.
- Scott County, Miss.
- Hoke County, N.C.
- Wilkes County, N.C.
- Herkimer County, N.Y.
- Putnam County, N.Y.
- Steuben County, N.Y.
- Ulster County, N.Y.
- City of East Providence, R.I.
- City of Pawtucket, R.I.
- Town of Richmond, R.I.
- Town of Smithfield, R.I.
- Dyer County, Tenn.
- Obion County, Tenn.
- Brunswick County, Va.
- Caroline County, Va.
- Danville City, Va.
- Dickenson County, Va.
- Fluvanna County, Va.
- Greene County, Va.
- Halifax County, Va.
- Hampton City, Va.
- King and Queen County, Va.
- Lynchburg City, Va.
- Prince Edward County, Va.
- Pulaski County, Va.
- Southampton County, Va.
- Stafford County, Va.
- Tazewell County, Va.
- Warren County, Va.
- Wythe County, Va.
As the nation’s largest e-recording network, Simplifile serves approximately 85% of the U.S. population, enabling counties and other recording jurisdictions to drive down processing time and costs by securely reviewing, stamping, recording and returning documents electronically and remotely. Document submitters can use Simplifile to send a range of recordable documents to 2,093 counties for e-recording. In addition, recording fees and associated payments can be processed directly through Simplifile’s secure service, eliminating payment errors and check-writing expenses.
For a current list of all jurisdictions in Simplifile’s e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/services/e-recording/e-recording-counties/. Simplifile is also tracking the operating status of county recording offices throughout the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit https://go.simplifile.com/en/covid-19-county-recording-status-and-faq.