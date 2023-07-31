Simmons & Simmons Joins FIA Tech’s Databank Network As A Law Firm Partner - FIA Tech And Simmon & Simmons Partner To Incorporate Trading Venue Reviewer (TVR) Into Contract Specifications Offering

FIA Tech, a leading technology provider to the exchange-traded derivatives industry, announced today that international law firm Simmons & Simmons will be joining the Databank Network as a law firm partner. FIA Tech will incorporate Simmons & Simmons’ Trading Venue Reviewer (TVR) data within FIA Tech’s Contract Specifications user interface.

Trading Venue Reviewer is a digital product that helps trading venue members and users worldwide navigate and comply with Trading Venue documentation.

The integration of the TVR data within FIA Tech’s Databank Network reference data suite will greatly assist end users in quickly identifying crucial reference data for trading venues including basic venue information, regulatory RAG status of venues, and legal and financial instrument identifiers.

Databank Network is FIA Tech’s initiative to bring together independent software vendors (ISVs), exchanges, clearing houses and other data providers into an interoperable global network simplifying the use of reference data, analytics and software solutions from participating firms.

Andrew Castello, Head of Client Operations at FIA Tech, said: “We are thrilled that Simmons & Simmons is joining the Databank Network and will be integrating TVR into the Databank Network. TVR has been recognised across the industry as a standout legal product for easily navigating the rules of over 160 trading venues globally and this will complement our existing Databank suite of products.”

Rosali Pretorius, a partner in Simmons’s financial services regulation group, said: “The Databank Network is a valuable resource for the industry, and one that Simmons is pleased to support. Trading Venue Reviewer (TVR) has proven to be an essential tool for enabling firms to understand and comply with the shifting requirements imposed on them by operators of exchanges and other trading platforms, and we are confident its incorporation will strengthen FIA Tech’s initiative.”