Silverview Credit Partners Optimizes Investment Operations With Broadridge’s Private Debt Portfolio Management Solution - Broadridge’s Sentry Solution To Streamline And Further Automate Silverview’s Private Credit Investment Processes

As investor demand for private debt and direct lending investments grows, Silverview Credit Partners has optimized its technology capabilities to support this asset class with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc’s. (NYSE: BR) Sentry Portfolio Management solution. This technology will enable Silverview Credit Partners to achieve greater operational efficiencies and increase transparency in its portfolio management activities for its direct lending business.

“Through the partnership with Broadridge and their innovative Sentry cloud-based solution, we are able to customize, automate and streamline our portfolio management, reporting and loan administration process to scale and support the ongoing growth of our business,” said Garrett Yuan Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer at Silverview Credit Partners. “This enhancement is helping us meet the growing reporting demands of our investment team, borrowers and investors, and has had a valuable impact on our day-to-day operations.”

“There is a surge in interest in direct lending, and especially among private credit firms, it has caused a more urgent focus on modernizing legacy investment management systems so organizations can efficiently scale,” said Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International and Head of Asset Management Solutions. “Broadridge is thrilled that Silverview Credit Partners has chosen Sentry to build the infrastructure to help them scale their business for front, middle and back-office functionality, and gain greater visibility into the investment management lifecycle.”

Broadridge’s Sentry cloud-based technology supports private debt investment and portfolio management processes, enabling firms to increase control and efficiently strengthen investment decision workflows and deal performance. The scalable platform provides an integrated approach to tracking private debt investment as well as syndicated loan markets in real time. Sentry supports firms' compliance, operations, research and pipeline management through analysis of hypothetical trade scenarios, dynamic waterfall projections, loan administration and data aggregation across strategies, portfolios and assets.