SIGMA Financial AI Hires Rachel Przybylski As Chief Product Officer

Former Head of Business Delivery, Man Technology

Market structure, technology and financial markets expert.

Managing growing client demand and the product roadmap strategy

SIGMA Financial AI, an innovator in developing AI-driven trading solutions, is delighted to announce their latest hire, Rachel Przybylski, as Chief Product Officer. Rachel joins from Man Technology, where she was Head of Business delivery. Her career in global financial markets spans over twenty years, and she has held senior roles at leading institutions, including Saxo Capital Markets, Nasdaq and Nomura. Rachel is also the co-chair of the FIX EMEA investment management working group.

Rachel Przybylski, Chief Product Officer, commented. "Having managed numerous complex trading, technology and regulatory compliance change initiatives across the investment lifecycle, I deeply understand what clients need from their technology partners. Today, adopting AI-driven solutions is high on the agenda of most forward-thinking firms, and I am excited to be part of such an innovative, game-changing organisation. My immediate focus is to work closely with Andy and the AI engineering group to ensure that our product development strategy and future roadmap align with our users' evolving needs."

Andy Simpson, Co-Founder and CEO, concluded, "It is an honour to welcome someone of Rachel's calibre to the team. Her wealth of industry knowledge and business leadership experience adds an invaluable and hard-to-find dimension to the firm. We have worked together before, so I have first-hand experience of her client-centricity and enthusiastic approach to getting the job done. I look forward to delivering even greater value to our clients with Rachel's support. Watch this space; there is a lot more to share."