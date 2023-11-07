SIFMA’s Board Of Directors Announces Newly Elected Officers For 2023-2024

Following the fall Board Meeting and the SIFMA Annual Meeting, the Association’s Board of Directors announced it has elected the following principal officers to leadership positions on the Board for 2023-2024:

Chair: Ken Cella, Principal, Head of External Affairs and Community Engagement, Edward Jones

Chair-Elect: Laura Peters Chepucavage, Head of Global Financing and Futures, Bank of America

Vice Chair: Ron Kruszewski, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, Stifel Financial Corp.

Chair-Emeritus: James Reynolds, Jr. Chairman and CEO, Loop Capital

Treasurer: Lisa Kidd Hunt, Managing Director, Head of International Services, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

SIFMA is also pleased to welcome the new members of its Board of Directors:

Matt Benchener, Managing Director of Vanguard Personal Investor, Vanguard

Ann Fogarty, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Delivery, State Street

Brent Gledhill, President and CEO, William Blair

Chance Mims, Founder and CEO, Academy Securities

Thomas Pluta, President, Tradeweb

Gary Rapp, Head of Credit Sales, Trading and Research, Truist Securities

And congratulates the following directors re-elected to a new term: