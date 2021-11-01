SIFMA’s Board Of Directors Announces Newly Elected Officers

The Board of Directors of SIFMA announced it has elected the following principal officers to leadership positions on the Board for 2022:
Chair:
Thomas Pluta, Global Head of Linear Rates Trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Chair Elect:
Jim Reynolds, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Loop Capital Markets LLC
Vice Chair:
Ken Cella, Principal, Client Strategies Group, Edward Jones
Chair Emeritus:
John F. W. Rogers, Executive Vice President, Goldman Sachs & Co.
Treasurer:
James Wallin, Senior Vice President, AllianceBernstein
SIFMA is also pleased to welcome the new members of its Board of Directors:
Robert Popowski, Head of Sales, Trading and Research, Truist Securities
Claire Santaniello, Managing Director, Head of Operations, BNY Mellon / Pershing
Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley and Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management